Muscatine Ministerial Association release video on importance of masks

MUSCATINE — When The Rev. Susan Bantz was diagnosed with COVID-19 in May, wearing a mask was one of the most important safety precautions she took to keep her 86-year-old live-in father safe.
She said when she contracted the illness, her symptoms were not severe. She had no clue that the lack of energy and persistent headache were COVID-19 until after a week she saw a doctor. Upon leaning she has contracted the virus, her thoughts turned to the care of her father and the need to keep him safe. Bantz quarantined herself in her room and stayed as far away from her father as possible. Chief among the precautions she was taking was the wearing of a face covering and almost constant washing of her hands.
“My biggest concern when I was ill is how do I keep him from getting sick,” she said. “I wore a mask in my own home to protect him.”
Bantz, chair of the Muscatine Ministerial Association, said the group recently released a video asking people to wear face coverings when they are in public. She said the topic has been discussed by association members for months and had wanted to be supportive of the congregations. She also stressed the association has been addressing the question since well before Mayor Diana Broderson issued a proclamation requiring the wearing of face coverings in public places and that the video was not in response to it.
“We are worried about our people,” she said. “As we address questions about whether we are ready to come back together in groups the question of mask wearing comes up a lot.”
Several area ministers put together the video, representing the denominations in Muscatine. In a five-minute long video, the members of Muscatine’s faith community asked the people of Muscatine to wear a face mask when they go out into the community.
She explained each church has its own denominational guidelines to determine how to open and what it should be like. There have even been issues whether it is safe to do communion.
“The main thing that is guiding us is our responsibility as Christians to serve and protect our neighbors,” she said. “That is the message of the mask video. We want to say that wearing the masks is the main way we can say you matter to others. We may not think we are contagious, but we all know COVID can affect people before they become symptomatic or they may be asymptomatic.”
She said while the mask may be a small inconvenience, it may have a major impact on others.
Since the pandemic began in March, many churches in Muscatine have gone to video services. Bantz said many pastors have had to learn quickly about such things as video production. “Reaching out to people who are in need, and there are a lot of people in need during the pandemic, has compelled us all to become more creative,” she said.
The video can be found on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAXBuDeqy-Q&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR1KiDnU45k3PkyRc6IKRlxepIByBwd7Gm8ti-Xc48RCjpmxBfbhZbd7sJA.
