Muscatine Ministerial Association release video on importance of masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — When The Rev. Susan Bantz was diagnosed with COVID-19 in May, wearing a mask was one of the most important safety precautions she took to keep her 86-year-old live-in father safe.

She said when she contracted the illness, her symptoms were not severe. She had no clue that the lack of energy and persistent headache were COVID-19 until after a week she saw a doctor. Upon leaning she has contracted the virus, her thoughts turned to the care of her father and the need to keep him safe. Bantz quarantined herself in her room and stayed as far away from her father as possible. Chief among the precautions she was taking was the wearing of a face covering and almost constant washing of her hands.

“My biggest concern when I was ill is how do I keep him from getting sick,” she said. “I wore a mask in my own home to protect him.”

Bantz, chair of the Muscatine Ministerial Association, said the group recently released a video asking people to wear face coverings when they are in public. She said the topic has been discussed by association members for months and had wanted to be supportive of the congregations. She also stressed the association has been addressing the question since well before Mayor Diana Broderson issued a proclamation requiring the wearing of face coverings in public places and that the video was not in response to it.