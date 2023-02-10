MUSCATINE — Several Muscatine High School Model UN students attended a four-day conference in Chicago that hosted about 3,000 other students from across the globe earlier this month.

Participating students discussed and debated to come up with solutions to global problems, much like the actual United Nations.

MHS students who attended represented Mexico. Students had prepared for their topics and positions by doing research, writing papers and attending multiple weekend meetings.

When asked about how his students did, ninth grade social studies instructor and Model UN advisor Aaron Smith said they did a great job representing their assigned country and their positions on specific topics.

“Considering this is the first year post-COVID where we got to attend multiple major conferences, the students gained a lot of valuable experience,” Smith said.

Smith said the opportunity to travel, meet with other students and attend conference such as these is valuable.

“It’s a great way for students to learn how to research and generate solutions to modern-day problems. In addition, they learn the art of civil discourse when discussing different viewpoints we other people.”

Some of the topics the MHS students discussed included digital privacy and digital human rights, Security Council reform, the El Salvador revolution as well as Central American politics, migrant rights and un-exploded land ordinances.

Student Tyler Lucas said the main appeal was the fact that it was an international conference.

“We met people from outside the United States, and we met people from Illinois who live 20 minutes outside of Chicago, so it’s really a melting pot of people.”

“It’s a great place to make connections with people,” student Audrey Mah added. “I got to meet a lot of people and learn about their passion, the things they care about, and the changes we want to see in the world.”

“My topic was the issue of digital human rights,” said student Trey Ulses. “Mexico really focuses on its own governmental regulations, so keeping the people safe is the most important concern in that topic. ... Many other people were arguing that people should not be supervised at all on the internet, and that it’s just a place of anonymity. On my side, we eventually got our paper drafted and it was the paper that was voted on, and it ended up passing.”

“(Model UN) is something everyone should try in high school,” Ulses said. “It’s a great way to learn debate skills, it helps you be better in school, and I’m pretty sure it looks good on college applications.”

Smith and his students also took the time to thank the Stanley Center for providing all the financial support needed for the members of the MHS Model UN to attend this conference. Currently, MHS Model UN is preparing for two other upcoming conferences, with one being in New York City with 10 MHS students being in attendance, and the other being at the University of Northern Iowa where 30 MHS students will be in attendance.