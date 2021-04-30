Muscatine motorists encouraged to be safe in work areas

MUSCATINE – As a reminder to motorists in Muscatine who are traversing work areas, Muscatine Power and Water has made several posts on social media showing the results of crashes that happened in work zones.

As part of National Work Zone Awareness Week, Mayor Diana Broderson recently signed a proclamation asking people to be safe when driving around work areas. Likewise, she asked Muscatine Power and Water to illuminate the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge orange in honor of the week designed to keep workers safe.

“So many people have to have their work environment be in the right-of-way,” Broderson said. “Whether its police or fire or public works, we have to do our part to keep them safe.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said this year’s awareness week’s theme is “Drive Safe, work safe, save lives.” The pillars being promoted include: Scott’s Law, which requires people to yield to emergency vehicles; click it or ticket, which helps people remember to wear their safety belts; see cones, no phone, which asks people not to use electronic devices in work areas; and no need for speed, encouraging people to go the speed limit.