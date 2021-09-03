Muscatine Mulberry Roundabout receives engineering achievement award

MUSCATINE – Over a year after its completion, the Mulberry Avenue Roundabout is receiving recognition, and the City of Muscatine couldn’t be prouder.

During the American Council of Engineering Companies of Iowa’s (ACEC-IA) Engineering Excellence Banquet on August 18, Bolton & Menk, the company that designed the Mulberry Avenue Roundabout, was awarded an Engineering Achievement Award. Adrien Holms of the Cedar Rapids branch of Bolton & Menk was the Project Manager.

Before the ceremony, the roundabout had already received quite a bit of approval. Last year, the roundabout won the Urban Design Award from the Iowa Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA). Both Public Works Director Brian Stineman and City Administrator Carol Webb expressed their outstanding thanks to Bolton & Menk, according to Communication Manager Kevin Jenison.

“They’re very proud of the roundabout,” Jenison said, adding that the project is in consideration for two other awards that will be announced later on in the year. “Bolton & Menk has just done an outstanding job coming up with the ideas, working with both the city and the citizens through the information sessions that we had to complete the design, and then continuing to work hand-in-hand with us on various projects.”