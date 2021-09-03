Muscatine Mulberry Roundabout receives engineering achievement award

MUSCATINE – Over a year after its completion, the Mulberry Avenue Roundabout is receiving recognition, and the City of Muscatine couldn’t be prouder.
During the American Council of Engineering Companies of Iowa’s (ACEC-IA) Engineering Excellence Banquet on August 18, Bolton & Menk, the company that designed the Mulberry Avenue Roundabout, was awarded an Engineering Achievement Award. Adrien Holms of the Cedar Rapids branch of Bolton & Menk was the Project Manager.
Before the ceremony, the roundabout had already received quite a bit of approval. Last year, the roundabout won the Urban Design Award from the Iowa Chapter of the American Planning Association (APA). Both Public Works Director Brian Stineman and City Administrator Carol Webb expressed their outstanding thanks to Bolton & Menk, according to Communication Manager Kevin Jenison.
“They’re very proud of the roundabout,” Jenison said, adding that the project is in consideration for two other awards that will be announced later on in the year. “Bolton & Menk has just done an outstanding job coming up with the ideas, working with both the city and the citizens through the information sessions that we had to complete the design, and then continuing to work hand-in-hand with us on various projects.”
The Mulberry Avenue Roundabout was originally part of a bigger project, the Mississippi Drive Corridor Project, a project that was also honored earlier this year by the ACEC-IA. Due to the long process it was taking to acquire the property needed for the Roundabout, as well as the 2nd Street one-way to two-way conversion that was connected to it, the roundabout had to be separated from the Corridor Project. Once the property was acquired, however, the roundabout took around eight months to complete, with the project finishing in July 2020.
When asked why he thought the design of the roundabout was so well-received and worthy of recognition, Jenison focused primarily on the successful configuration of so many differing elements throughout the downtown area, providing connection to all of the major businesses in that area. He also praised the high-quality landscaping work that went into it, as well as the safety the roundabout provided.
“You won’t find a roundabout like this anywhere close to Muscatine. It’s just aesthetically pleasing and traffic calming, and it works well for both small vehicles and semis,” Jenison said, “Really, the only problem that we sometimes have with it is that some people wait a little bit longer than they should when they yield to traffic, but the more people get used to the roundabout, the better it’ll be.”
The ACEC-IA Engineering Achievement Award is used to recognize projects that are not only innovative, but also valuable to the cities that these projects are located in. Recipients are judged on a project’s uniqueness, the application of new or existing engineering techniques found within the project, complexity, the economic or sustainable developments that it can provide, and how successful the project is at fulfilling the client’s needs.