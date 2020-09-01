Muscatine Municipal Airport receives $2.9 million grant for taxiway

Chao said the safety and infrastructure grants are awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration to 405 airports in 50 states and six territories. Since January 2017 the Trump administration has delivered $13.5 billion to airports. In 2020 the administration gave $10 billion in economic assistance to airports during the COVID-19 health emergency.

City of Muscatine assistant community development director Andrew Fangman said the funding will be used to reconstruct taxiway A which was adopted as a priority. The project is among the items on the airport’s five-year capital improvement plan which was approved by the Muscatine City Council in 2017. It was reported that the taxiway was past its anticipated 20-year effective life and had seen many issues due to temperature changes. Money from several other grants have been put into the projects in the plan and it is considered a several year process. Once awarded to a contractor, the project is expected to take about 75 days.