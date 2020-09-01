Muscatine Municipal Airport receives $2.9 million grant for taxiway

MUSCATINE — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Tuesday that among $1.2 billion in grants to America’s airports, the Muscatine Municipal Airport will be granted $2,962,260 to be used for taxiway reconstruction.
Chao said the safety and infrastructure grants are awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration to 405 airports in 50 states and six territories. Since January 2017 the Trump administration has delivered $13.5 billion to airports. In 2020 the administration gave $10 billion in economic assistance to airports during the COVID-19 health emergency.
“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” Chao said.
The Muscatine Municipal Airport is a city-owned public use airport providing non-commercial facilities to the entire community.
City of Muscatine assistant community development director Andrew Fangman said the funding will be used to reconstruct taxiway A which was adopted as a priority. The project is among the items on the airport’s five-year capital improvement plan which was approved by the Muscatine City Council in 2017. It was reported that the taxiway was past its anticipated 20-year effective life and had seen many issues due to temperature changes. Money from several other grants have been put into the projects in the plan and it is considered a several year process. Once awarded to a contractor, the project is expected to take about 75 days.
“Anytime you can get a grant to pay for important infrastructure it is absolutely a great thing for the community,” Fangman said. “In terms of economic development and making the community attractive for people to live, work and do business here, having an airport is absolutely critical. These types of grants are absolutely essential to keeping the airport running.”
He said the grants are many times funded with aviation fuel tax and tend to be “generous to the match.” Historically, Fangman said, this is how the city has funded the airport. Three years ago the city received a variety of grants to fund the replacement of the main runway.
Fangman also said there is an airport advisory commission that ensures the airport remains a world-class airport. Community Development Director Jodi Royal-Goodwin sits on the board, but was unavailable for comment Tuesday.
“These are grants that make an airport viable,” Fangman said. “I’m not sure otherwise of a community our size could handle the capital cost.”
