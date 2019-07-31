MUSCATINE — The newest state director of the League of United Latin American Citizens is the youngest person to serve in that role in the organization's 62-year history in Iowa. He's also a Muscatine native.
Nick Salazar was unanimously elected May 18 along with the new LULAC Iowa Board of Directors and assumed the role July 13 at the end of former director Michael Reyes' term. Elections occur every four years and also elected were Deputy State Director Jazmin Newton, Deputy State Director for Women Monica Reyes, Deputy State Director for Young Adults Esteban Sanchez, Deputy State Director for Elderly Monica Vallejo, Deputy State Director for Youth Antonio Cedillo, and Treasurer Toni Robertson.
The 32-year-old has been involved with the organization since 2015. He said he was drawn to LULAC because of its "rich history of being on the front lines of many issues in the U.S., back to 1929." LULAC is the oldest and largest Latino civil rights organization in the country and Puerto Rico. The first Iowa charter formed in 1957 in Fort Madison, about 65 miles south of Muscatine. There are 19 councils across the state, including five collegiate and two youth councils.
Muscatine's large and established Latino population led to the creation of a LULAC charter, Salazar said. The county has one of the top four Latino populations in the state at 18.1%, according to 2017 data from the State Data Center of Iowa.
Salazar also served as president of Muscatine LULAC Council 371 since 2016, as deputy state director for young adults and chartered five collegiate councils including the one at Muscatine Community College. An increase in the Latino youth population led to the need for a collegiate charter, he said.
"It's important to give them a platform to do the same type of work we're doing at the adult level," he said.
LULAC members at MCC participate in leadership programs across the state and in Washington, D.C., and conduct cultural awareness events. Celebrations or fiestas are hosted to share Latino culture with those on campus and of the community, Salazar said, "that way others can learn and appreciate the culture we come from."
The moment that solidified Salazar's involvement with the organization and made LULAC personally significant came in 2016 after the last presidential election. Racial and anti-gay slurs, "KKK" and "Trump" were spray painted onto the side of McKinley Elementary School in late November following the election. The act itself was bad, Salazar said, but what was worse was what didn't happen after the graffiti was discovered.
"What really got me most upset though was the lack of community response to this issue," he said, "which is why we wanted to create a space where not just Latinos, but other members of the community could stand with Latinos and everybody else against bigotry, against xenophobia, and defend the rights of everybody in the community."
LULAC focuses on issues around education, health care, housing, economy and immigration, and works with other community resources and stakeholders to develop programming addressing those issues. One in particular is the Juntos program offered by Muscatine County Iowa State Extension.
Through Juntos, which translates to "together" in Spanish, Latino youth in middle and high schools are brought together with parents, school staff, and community partners to increase the graduation rate and explore higher education. Salazar said the future of the program was uncertain due to funding issues, and LULAC Iowa was able to apply for funding from the national charter.
The National LULAC Ford Driving Dreams Program granted eight $20,000 awards and three renewals to LULAC councils across the country including Muscatine Council 371 and West Liberty Council 310 to address Latino graduation rates in each community. Salazar said with the grant, Juntos will be funded for many years and LULAC will be able to apply for the award again in the future. The Muscatine Community School District also approved a memorandum of understanding to help fund the program coordinator position for the 2019-2020 school year along with the extension and MCC.
In another education effort, LULAC Muscatine awarded $2,000 in scholarships Tuesday night to two local students for the first time. Funds for the scholarships were raised through local efforts, Salazar said, with a 60% match from the LULAC National Educational Service Center. Recipients were Rebecca Lara, a freshman at the University of Iowa, and Daniel Salazar (no relation to Nick Salazar), a sophomore at MCC. A committee of local LULAC members selected Lara and Salazar based on academic success and service to the community among other measures.
LULAC co-hosted Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro's July stop in Muscatine along with then Muscatine County Democrats.
"We don't stand with political parties or any political candidates," Salazar said of the nonpartisan organization. "We only stand with the issues we care about."
He said the organization is important because it unites the Latino community which includes people from many
Anyone can be a member or get involved with LULAC, Salazar said. The inclusive organization stands for civil rights, justice and love, he said, and no matter what race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or legal status, all are invited.
"As long as you stand for those values, you are welcome to be a member of LULAC," he said.
LULAC is important, Salazar said, because it unites all of those with Latin American heritage. He said the Latino community includes many people with different races, nationalities and backgrounds, and there are large disparities between the groups. Coming together to close the gaps and determine the common struggle through LULAC allows the Latino community to face civil rights issues that impact them as a force.
"We can create real change together as a community," Salazar said, "and with the community at-large."
