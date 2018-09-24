Two Muscatine natives were arrested Aug. 31 in Bethel, New York, after allegedly crashing into the front of an art gallery and dropping pouches containing methamphetamine, according to a news release from Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded at about 6:06 a.m. to the report of a vehicle colliding with a house on State Route 17B, just east of Hurd Road in Bethel, New York. A white 1990 Ford F250 pickup truck was found at the scene, crashed into the front porch of the Stray Cat Art Gallery.
The vehicle was traveling eastbound toward Monticello, New York, when it ran off the road and struck the house hard enough to rip the porch from the building. Two subjects exited the truck and attempted to flee the scene on foot, followed by a witness who pointed them out to law enforcement.
During the attempted escape, the subjects dropped two pouches near a house that was for sale. The recovered pouches contained about 9 grams of methamphetamine. The driver was identified as Ronald L. Martin, 50, and the passenger Jessica L. Rife, 41, both of Muscatine.
Martin was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, felony criminal mischief and tampering with evidence. Rife was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. Both were arraigned before Town of Bethel Judge Kevin Rhyne and committed to Sullivan County Jail, pending future court date.
Marin was to be employed on a construction job and was heading to Ellenville, New York, according to the release. The truck was unregistered and uninsured.
The Journal reported in 2016 that Rife was charged in Muscatine County with one count of possession of contraband in a correctional institution and one count of possession of a controlled substance, after allegedly attempting to smuggle methamphetamine into Muscatine County Jail.
She was found inside a vehicle in a parking lot with three pipes and failed to alert officers to 3.1 grams of methamphetamine in her pocket, when taken into custody.
