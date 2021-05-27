Muscatine offer update on Grandview project

MUSCATINE — Motorists in Muscatine can expect the construction being done to Grandview Avenue to continue until at least Thanksgiving, city public works director Brian Stineman said Wednesday afternoon.

During a videocast by Mayor Diana Broderson that discussed the Grandview Revitalization Project, Stineman hopes there will be two way traffic by August. Currently the north lane is closed.

“I do know the contractor is doing the best he can to try to make it as user friendly as he can during the construction," Broderson said.

The project is reconstructing Grandview Avenue. It will create three-lane cross sections throughout the area, add and widen the sidewalks and make them Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, and to create crossing areas at corners. It is also meant to beautify the area and will include, brickwork, some vegetation and lighted signs. The project will run from the Highway 61 bypass to Pearl Street. Most of this year’s work will only run to Houser Street.

The project is broken into two phases that will run one year each. The first phase runs from Pearl to Musser Street, which is where the work is being done now. In 2022, work will be done from Musser to Houser. Currently work is being done on the north side of the street, which includes the water mains and sewers.