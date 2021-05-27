Muscatine offer update on Grandview project

MUSCATINE — Motorists in Muscatine can expect the construction being done to Grandview Avenue to continue until at least Thanksgiving, city public works director Brian Stineman said Wednesday afternoon.
During a videocast by Mayor Diana Broderson that discussed the Grandview Revitalization Project, Stineman hopes there will be two way traffic by August. Currently the north lane is closed.
“I do know the contractor is doing the best he can to try to make it as user friendly as he can during the construction," Broderson said.
The project is reconstructing Grandview Avenue. It will create three-lane cross sections throughout the area, add and widen the sidewalks and make them Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, and to create crossing areas at corners. It is also meant to beautify the area and will include, brickwork, some vegetation and lighted signs. The project will run from the Highway 61 bypass to Pearl Street. Most of this year’s work will only run to Houser Street.
The project is broken into two phases that will run one year each. The first phase runs from Pearl to Musser Street, which is where the work is being done now. In 2022, work will be done from Musser to Houser. Currently work is being done on the north side of the street, which includes the water mains and sewers.
Broderson said the city works in collaboration with other entities, such as Muscatine Power and Water, during the projects. She explained if there is any work another entity wants to perform while the street is closed, the crews work together to accomplish them.
Stineman said the workers try to keep in contact with area businesses that may be disrupted by the project. The contractors and city officials meet with business owners at 9 a.m. Fridays at the former Taco Johns building.
‘We try not to hurt any businesses and we don’t want people to lose out, so we do meet with business owners weekly and address concerns,” Stineman said.
Broderson said the transparency is an important part of the project, and she said the crews had been going above and beyond to keep residents informed of how the project is progressing.
She said most of the inconvenience could be mitigated by leaving home early and paying attention to where work is taking place. Stineman reminded motorists to be careful driving through construction zones for workers.