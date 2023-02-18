MUSCATINE — In observance of Presidents Day, several Muscatine offices and services will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20 and will reopen for regular hours on Tuesday, Feb. 21. This includes all City Hall offices as well as Muscatine’s transit system, MuscaBus, which will not be in service on Monday with regular service resuming on Tuesday.

The Muscatine Transfer Station will also be closed on Monday, but will resume regular hours on Tuesday. Transfer Station hours are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There will be no curbside refuse or yard waste collection on Monday. All residents on the Monday route will have their refuse collected on Tuesday, Feb. 21 alongside the regular Tuesday route. There will be no change to the curbside recycling collection, and there will be no curbside bulky waste collection on either Monday or Tuesday.

Both the Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center will be following their typical schedule during the Presidents Day holiday. The Musser Library will be open to the public on Monday while the Art Center, which is normally closed on Monday, will remain closed on this day.

The Muscatine Fire Department and Muscatine Police Department will be staffed in case of emergency while the Department of Public Works will have staff on-call. For non-emergency issues during holiday closures, residents can call 563-264-1550, Public Safety at 563-263-9922, or Public Works at 563-263-8933.

All City of Muscatine parks, including the Muscatine Dog Park, Muscatine Pollinator Park, and the Muscatine Trail System, will remain available for the public’s use over the holiday, however the public is encouraged to be cautious in cases of snow or ice remaining on the park grounds or paths.