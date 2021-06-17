Both the City of Muscatine and the Muscatine Post Office have reported their hours will remain the same Friday and Saturday. On Thursday President Joe Biden signed a law declaring June 19th to be a Federal holiday called Juneteenth. Juneteenth recognizes the emancipation of slaves in Confederate states.
Muscatine offices open for first Juneteenth recognition
