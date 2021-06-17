 Skip to main content
Muscatine offices open for first Juneteenth recognition
Muscatine offices open for first Juneteenth recognition

Both the City of Muscatine and the Muscatine Post Office will keep regular hours Friday and Saturday. On Thursday President Joe Biden signed a law declaring June 19 to be a federal holiday called Juneteenth, recognizes the emancipation of slaves in Confederate states. 

