Muscatine official: Report of someone falling off Beckey Bridge deemed 'not credible'

MUSCATINE – After searching the Mississippi River for two hours Monday morning, Muscatine County rescue crews are considering a report of a person falling off the Norbert F. Beckey Bridge not credible.

According to Muscatine Communications Manager Kevin Jenison, at about 5:30 a.m. Monday, Muscatine County Joint Communications Center received a report that the caller thought he saw a person fall from the bridge. The Muscatine County Search and Rescue team responded. Crews searched the river from the bridge to the power plant and back, finding nothing. At 7:30 a.m., after further investigation of the incident, the search was called off. Jenison said the rescue team does not anticipate anyone will be found.

“The investigation concluded that because of the lighting that time of day, the person couldn’t be sure if there was someone actually there,” he said. “If there was, they might have decided to turn and just walk away. We don’t know. We do know that at this point there was nobody found in the river.”

Jenison said the duty shift responded and the city is happy there was no incident and no one was hurt.

