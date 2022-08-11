Muscatine officially establishes Grandview Neighborhood Grant Program, meeting next week

MUSCATINE — Several months ago, residents of Muscatine’s south end and Grandview Avenue had the opportunity to step forward and share ideas regarding what improvements and additions they hoped to see in their neighborhood. Now, it’s time for some of those ideas to start taking shape.

Over the next month, Muscatine will officially establish its Grandview Neighborhood Grant Program, providing information about these new grants through neighborhood meetings and question sessions, where attendees will have a chance to learn about this newest grant opportunity and solidify any project ideas they may already have.

Communication Manager Kevin Jenison said the grant program was inspired by responses the city received through the Muscatine Heart and Soul project.

“We were talking about things that the people on the south-end would like to do to see improvements to the neighborhood, and what we could do to make it a community building process,” Jenison said. “This is one of those things that kind of came out of (that project).”

Jenison also shared that the city was not yet sure if these grants would be annual or if they would be offered only this year.

“This is just one of those things where we start it, we run it for a year, we review it and, if there’s success, then we will try and budget for it again,” he continued.

Two tiers of grants will be offered — Tier 1 Mini Grants, which will offer up to $1,000 and will be open from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, and Tier II Property Improvement grants, where applicants could potentially get up to $10,000. This grant, however, would require a 50% match and would be open from Feb. 1 to April 30, 2023.

Mini Grants will be more focused on smaller community projects such as neighborhood clean-ups, community spaces and neighborhood events that would instill a “sense of community.” Tier II grants must be focused on at least four properties that can be seen from the street, and all improvements must be exterior. Jenison emphasized that, for both tiers, all ideas are welcomed.

“The committee that reviews these ideas always have the option of saying no or yes, but I think the important thing to note — especially for the Tier 1 grant — is that if you have an idea for something that would help the neighborhood and build community engagement … then we will look at that application and talk to you about it,” he said. “There may be some things that (the committee) won’t agree to, but in talking with the submitter, they may come up with a better solution or find another way to refine that idea.”

Jenison also encouraged those who may already have ideas regarding their grant application to still attend the upcoming meeting for additional inspiration.

“You never know what brand new ideas you might get, and just by attending these sessions, you may get a better idea on how to better prepare your grant application, which would give you a better chance at getting that money,” he said.

Although the city is focused only on the south end of Muscatine, Jenison said it hopes to potentially take some of the ideas discussed and apply them to other neighborhoods in the hopes of eventually bettering the entirety of the Muscatine community.

“This is just the start. These are just the building blocks, and we’ll learn and refine it as we go,” Jenison said. “Hopefully everyone will get a chance to share their ideas.”

The next Neighborhood Grant Program meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Musserville United Methodist Church. The first of the question sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Muscatine Area Farmers Market. The second session will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Muscatine South-end Farmers Market (located in the Dollar General parking lot).

All residents who live in the neighborhoods from Hershey Avenue to the Mississippi River and from Carver Corner to the U.S. Highway 61 bypass are welcome to attend the neighborhood meeting or the question sessions. For more information on the neighborhood grants and the application process, residents can go to https://muscatineiowa.gov/1601/Grandview-Neighborhood-Grant-Program.