Muscatine parents discuss the topic of book banning at this week's school board meeting

MUSCATINE — During the Citizen Speaks portion of this week’s Muscatine School Board meeting, a brief discussion was held on potentially banning books from school libraries.
Banning books was not on the school board's agenda for the meeting, and the district has not issued an opinion on any books.
Several residents were at the meeting in the wake of school districts across the country banning the book “All Boys Aren’t Blue”, a young-adult memoir written by George M. Johnson that has come under fire recently because of some parents considering it too sexually explicit for high school students.
Tom Emerick was the first resident to take the Citizen Speaks podium at Monday night’s meeting.
“I’m here because I want to object to any restriction on library books,” he said, “I think it’s totally wrong to prevent them from being published or read. Our students need an unrestricted library, and in this critical time, we can’t afford to have students without critical thinking skills.”
Frantz Silberger, who introduced himself as a Boy Scouts of America leader, spoke about the scouts now requiring members to learn about diversity, equity, inclusion and welcoming others in order to earn their Citizenship of Society merit badge.
“I’ve always thought of Muscatine as a welcoming community. If we want people to live in Muscatine, I personally believe we need to educate people — and that includes our children — on the importance of welcoming all people, regardless of their differences,” Silberger said, “As you move forward, I hope you consider who we are and who we want to be before you ban educational materials for our youth.”
Another resident, Deb Hagy, introduced herself on behalf of Faith United Church of Christ’s Open and Affirming Committee. Hagy spoke about how her church welcomed people of “all creeds, races and sexual orientation.”
“As citizens of Muscatine and people of faith, we respectfully ask you to consider the banning of books as both divisive and undemocratic,” she said, “We believe the school library should reflect and respect the diversity of the community. We also believe that school libraries should honor and support the freedom of speech and the freedom to learn about the world from multiple perspectives.”
Ricky Teed, however, argued against these perspectives as he took his turn at the podium. During his allotted time, he also read specific excerpts of Johnson’s book that featured a sexual experience from when he was young, which Teed considered to be pornographic.
“I feel that there are inappropriate subjects in our libraries,” he said, “The detail that (these excerpts) go into is explicit. … I wanted to say that there is a line crossed in this book. It’s one thing to write about traumatic experiences from your life story so we can learn from your experience, but this example should be considered adult content, and children should not have access to it in our schools.”
Shelly Servadio Elias ended the Citizens Speaks section by speaking about her perspective as a person who deals with PTSD as she urged the school board not to ban any books.
“I have some experience with being abused as a child, and the library was my refuge,” she said, describing how reading about women overcoming similar experiences gave her hope, “Banning books, education and those safe spaces and places where children can read about different experiences and backgrounds cuts off lifelines to the outside world. … If you take that away from them because you want to ban a book because of your own ideology or narrow world view, that’s about you, not about what’s best for your child.”
Residents were allowed to speak for an allotted three-minute time frame, with the members of the school board being unable to reply to their comments. Days after the school board meeting, Muscatine Superintendent Clint Christopher gave a comment to the Journal regarding the reconsideration of books and learning materials, stating that the district has a process and policies in place for challenging books and instructional materials.
“Once a formal challenge is submitted, a committee will read the entire book, discuss the merits and intended uses for the material and make a recommendation to continue use as-is, remove it entirely from the school environment or use it with additional restrictions,” Christopher said, “Books and instructional material challenges have been around for a long time. That’s why we have policies and practices in place … and it’s why we have alternative activities for students if parents feel the material is not appropriate for their child.”