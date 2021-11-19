Muscatine parents discuss the topic of book banning at this week's school board meeting

MUSCATINE — During the Citizen Speaks portion of this week’s Muscatine School Board meeting, a brief discussion was held on potentially banning books from school libraries.

Banning books was not on the school board's agenda for the meeting, and the district has not issued an opinion on any books.

Several residents were at the meeting in the wake of school districts across the country banning the book “All Boys Aren’t Blue”, a young-adult memoir written by George M. Johnson that has come under fire recently because of some parents considering it too sexually explicit for high school students.

Tom Emerick was the first resident to take the Citizen Speaks podium at Monday night’s meeting.

“I’m here because I want to object to any restriction on library books,” he said, “I think it’s totally wrong to prevent them from being published or read. Our students need an unrestricted library, and in this critical time, we can’t afford to have students without critical thinking skills.”

Frantz Silberger, who introduced himself as a Boy Scouts of America leader, spoke about the scouts now requiring members to learn about diversity, equity, inclusion and welcoming others in order to earn their Citizenship of Society merit badge.