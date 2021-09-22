Muscatine parents protest school board mask mandate

Organizer Jesus Gonzalez said he was happy with the turnout to the demonstration. No police was present alongside the protestors, but several officers were inside the district office building. There were no reported incidents where officers were needed.

“This is just the first step to kind of gain momentum and get attention on what is happening here for the ones that were unable to attend the school board meeting,” Gonzalez said.

Another demonstration is being organized to begin at the district office at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11, right before the next scheduled school board meeting. Gonzalez is also encouraging people opposed to the school board’s decision to either open enroll their students out of the district or to withdraw them and re-enroll them after the time the district can be reimbursed by the state. He said there is also an ongoing push to remove the school board members.

Gonzalez said he believes the majority of parents in the district are against a mask mandate. He said he believes there will be many more people going to school board meetings and voicing their opinions in the future.