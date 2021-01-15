Muscatine Parks and Rec found a way to 'recreate 2020' during a pandemic

MUSCATINE – During the COVID-19 health crisis of 2020 and the necessity to social distance, the Muscatine Parks and Rec department worked hard to come up with innovative ways to serve the community.

During the Muscatine City Council’s in-depth meeting Thursday, Parks and Rec Program Director Kelsie Stafford discussed the means used by the department to “recreate 2020.” She said they used virtual technologies and assembled some traditional activities presented in a new way to mitigate risks for attendees. Stafford said many of the new programs will continue even when people are not in the midst of a pandemic and in their homes.

“It is really tough for me to say anything good came out of COVID-19 and 2020, but I will say I am so proud of everything we were able to do this year,” she said. “We now know that whatever happens in 2021, we are ready to go and we are thankful for the opportunity we had to get creative and look after our community.”

Stafford discussed the new virtual recreation resource center, which went online last year and gives families information about events and activities they can do either at home or while distancing from others. She said it is updated monthly and new items are always being included.