Muscatine Parks and Rec found a way to 'recreate 2020' during a pandemic

MUSCATINE – During the COVID-19 health crisis of 2020 and the necessity to social distance, the Muscatine Parks and Rec department worked hard to come up with innovative ways to serve the community.
During the Muscatine City Council’s in-depth meeting Thursday, Parks and Rec Program Director Kelsie Stafford discussed the means used by the department to “recreate 2020.” She said they used virtual technologies and assembled some traditional activities presented in a new way to mitigate risks for attendees. Stafford said many of the new programs will continue even when people are not in the midst of a pandemic and in their homes.
“It is really tough for me to say anything good came out of COVID-19 and 2020, but I will say I am so proud of everything we were able to do this year,” she said. “We now know that whatever happens in 2021, we are ready to go and we are thankful for the opportunity we had to get creative and look after our community.”
Stafford discussed the new virtual recreation resource center, which went online last year and gives families information about events and activities they can do either at home or while distancing from others. She said it is updated monthly and new items are always being included.
“It got a lot of national recognition was well, so that was neat to see,” she said. “It was featured in the National Recreation and Park Association weekly newsletter.”
The department initiated the Muscatine Mystery mail program, in which participants for four weeks received clues and activities in the mail to help solve the mystery of who stole the idea for the pearl button machine. It was a fictional story, but based on Muscatine history.
A virtual fishing derby was held that allowed 18 participants in September to submit photos of their catch during the month. The department received over 100 submissions.
“Treasure on the Trails” was a self-led scavenger hunt, in which 23 families followed a pirate’s map along the trails of Muscatine leading to landmarks throughout town.
On Halloween, the department held the Trunk or Treat event, in which people could visit Soccer West for treats. A costume parade was held under the soccer lights. Treats were distributed from the trunks of people’s cars. Participants included city employees as well as service clubs.
“This was more fun that we could have even imagined,” Stafford said. “So many people were able to come out and go through the trunks spread out through that department. We were able to give back to the community and everyone who helped got special treats as well, so that turned out great.”
Mayor Diana Broderson said she had spoken with people in other cities and their parks and rec departments had not done a fraction of what Muscatine was able to accomplish.