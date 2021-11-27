Muscatine Parks and Rec invites kids to annual Candy Cane Hunt on Dec. 3

MUSCATINE — For kids hunting for a good time this holiday season, the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will hold its Candy Cane Hunt at Riverside Park on Friday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

The Candy Cane Hunt was canceled last year by the pandemic.

Starting outside Pearl City Station, kids can use flashlights to search for candy canes. LED flashlights are provided for those who are unable to bring their own. Participants are not required to wear masks.

There are two hunts, one for prekindergarten through first grade, and one for second grade through fourth grade.

Hunters keep the candy canes and receive a prize for each candy cane found. They can also search for special candy canes, which can be redeemed for a special toy.

For more information, contact the Parks and Rec Department at 563-263-0241.

