Muscatine Parks and Rec looking for facility concession proposals

Muscatine is looking for proposals for its concession services at its park facilities.

Starting this month and continuing until Feb. 22, the City of Muscatine and the Parks and Recreation Department are accepting proposals from both individuals and organizations for concession services at either one or all of the department’s major facilities — the Muscatine Soccer Complex, Kent Stein Park, and the Muscatine Aquatic Center.

Contracts could be for up to five years, so long as the terms and conditions agreed upon are performed. These terms include having an efficient and effective business plan, having or obtaining all necessary licenses and permits, and a minimum of $1 million general liability and $2 million aggregate insurance.

Kelsie Stafford, the Parks and Rec program manager, said the search for new concession providers isn’t connected to the city’s future indoor stadium.

“This has been a long-standing contract that we’ve had, and we’ve had different organizations participate in the past, so now it’s time to just send it out to bid again and ask for proposals,” Stafford said, clarifying that the opportunity is open to both Muscatine and any nearby cities, as well as to organizations, businesses and volunteer groups. “We’re looking for anyone who’s interested in participating, and we’re hoping to get a lot of responses.”

Proposals submitted are not a bid, she said, and will be evaluated based on concession food service experience, the ability to provide concession equipment as needed, the completeness of proposal, the highest percentage of gross sales proposed to the City, the ability to provide staff as needed, and experience in working with the public.

When asked if these proposals will affect the food and drinks that are currently being sold at the specific facilities listed earlier, Stafford said that any future differences in the concessions menu just depends on what kind of proposals the department receives.

“Typically we see the normal things that you’d expect at concessions, but it just depends on the business,” she said. “We would agree with them on what the menu would be, but we’re interested in seeing what their wanting to provide. For example if they would want to bring pizza in or grill out, things like that.”

Proposal submissions must be returned in a sealed envelope marked “concession proposal” to the Muscatine Finance Department, 215 Sycamore St. Additional information regarding proposal requests is available on the City of Muscatine website under the “Concession Lease Proposal” page. Proposal forms must be completed and returned it to the Muscatine Finance Department by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Late proposals will be returned unopened.

The Parks and Rec Dept. at Muscatine City Hall will hold a pre-bid meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m., where they can ask questions and talk with staff. For more information, call the parks department at 563-263-0241.