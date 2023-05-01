For the second year in a row, the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department, in coordination with the Melon City Bike Club, will give the community’s youngest riders a chance to have some fun and learn bike safety.

From 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, Muscatine Parks and Rec and the Melon City Bike Club will hold their Melon City Bike Rodeo at the parking lot of Soccer West. This is a free event for all ages with activities geared toward children between 4 and 12 years old.

Some of the activities at the event will include a fun bicycle obstacle course, safe-riding instruction and a bike safety check station. Participants must bring their own bicycles to participate in the activities. Additionally, free bike helmets will be provided to participants while supplies last.

For more information on the Melon City Bike Rodeo or on other upcoming Parks and Rec events, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241.