Muscatine Parks and Rec, Running Club to hold annual Turkey Trot event on Nov. 19

MUSCATINE — Every November, residents all across Muscatine and beyond make turkey their main course for one special day. But while most of these residents will simply buy their turkey, others will do their best to win one — all while enjoying a fun run in the crisp, late-autumn air.

This week, the Muscatine Running Club and the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department opened up the registration for the 2022 3-mile Turkey Trot Fun Run, which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course.

“It’s one of those annual things that we always like to do,” Dell Wagner of the Muscatine Running Club said. “The chance to win your own personal frozen turkey, how can you say no?”

The run is open for all ages and runners of all skills — from walkers and novices to runners who have participated in the Turkey Trot for years — with the focus of the race being on each runner predicting their time. As always, participants will need to predict their running or walking time without using any watches or timing devices.

“We, as runners, are always looking for something different, and of course the format of this race is something completely different from what we usually see,” Wagner said. “We’d like to see somewhere between 60 and 80 participants this year.”

Although the Turkey Trot was canceled during the pandemic, it came back fully in 2021. With how many fans this event has and with how many participants there were during its returning year, the race is expected to once again be successful.

Wagner noted that for many, the main appeal of the Turkey Trot goes beyond the delicious prize and is instead more about how many of the participants who maybe don’t always enjoy competing against other people instead find the challenge of trying to predict their finishing time more appealing, especially for those who may not usually partake in races.

“It allows some people who are maybe intimidated by actually running head-to-head with somebody to just go out and still race,” he said. “In the past, we’ve had groups of people like families and co-workers who are able to go out and challenge one another to see how they do.”

The first race, the 1-mile children’s race for kids ages 14 and under, will begin at 10 a.m., while the 3-mile 15 years and older race will begin at 10:30 a.m. Once both runs have concluded, the individual in each division — ages 11 and under, 12 to 14, 19 and under, 20 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59 and 60 and over — who comes closes to his or her predicted time will be awarded a frozen turkey to take home.

Registration for the race is $15 before Tuesday, Nov. 1, and $20 after Nov. 1. Registration will also be open on the day of the event from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., however if a participant registers after Nov. 1 or on the day of the event, it is not guaranteed that they will receive a shirt.

To register for the Turkey Trot, interested residents can go to the Muscatine Parks and Rec Dept. office anytime between 8 a.m. and noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to register for the race in person. Registration forms, which can be found on the Parks and Rec website under the “Special Events” page, and check payment can also be mailed into the Parks and Rec office at 215 Sycamore St.