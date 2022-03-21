Muscatine Parks and Rec to hold annual Easter Egg Hunt at Weed Park

MUSCATINE — An annual holiday event is once again returning this April to Weed Park.

Muscatine Parks and Recreations will hold its 2022 Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9, in the Upper Loop of Weed Park near the Rose Garden playground.

This free event is open to local children in the third grade and younger, with each round of egg hunting being separated into individual age groups. The first round of egg hunting will begin at 10 a.m. and will focus on children ages 3 and under.

After that, children ages 4 through kindergarten age will be allowed to search for prize-filled eggs. Finally, the final group of children in first through third grade will go, with the Easter Egg Hunt wrapping up at 11 a.m.

Those who participate are asked to stay in their age categories in order to assure safety and to allow every child a chance to get their fair share of Easter eggs. Additionally, participants are encouraged to bring their own baskets or bags for the hunt.

For additional information or questions on this event, residents can call Muscatine Parks and Rec at 563-263-0241 or email parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.

