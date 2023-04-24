MUSCATINE — An annual summer tradition will once again return to the sandy courts of Weed Park. Last week, the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department announced that its co-ed adult sandpit volleyball team would return for another year.

Starting June 7 and running until mid-August, depending on the weather, this league plays matches every Wednesday evening at the Weed Park sand courts located behind the lagoon just off the Colorado Street entrance of the park.

According to Program Supervisor Kelsie Stafford, this is something that Parks and Rec has held every year for several years now.

“We usually get between 10 or 20 teams, depending on the year. We’re just hoping to get more teams and make it a competitive activity this year,” Stafford said.

With the league being divided by skill level into A League and B League, Parks and Rec allows anyone who is interested in playing regardless of experience. The only restriction is that all players must be at least 18 years old to participate.

Stafford said the league remained popular because the city had good-quality amenities to use, with its sand courts being lighted to allow play late into the night, and because it appealed to many people.

“I think people just enjoy being outside, and it’s nice to have an active program to do that’s a little bit different than some of the other activities out there. So I think people just look forward to it each year,” she said.

All team rosters must be completed and all fees must be paid at the time of registration, with a 5 p.m. Friday, May 19, deadline. Teams have a $100 fee, with an additional fee of $5 per non-resident on the team roster. Registration forms, rosters and league rules can be found either on the city of Muscatine website or in the Parks and Rec office, located in the lower level of City Hall. For any questions, residents can call the department at 563-263-0241.