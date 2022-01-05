Muscatine Parks and Rec to offer youth soccer and basketball clinics this month

MUSCATINE — This month, the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will offer local kids a chance to learn the fundamentals of both soccer and basketball.

Muscatine Parks and Rec will hold a Soccer Skills Clinic every Saturday from Jan. 15 to Feb. 5 at the Central Middle School Auditorium. The clinic is open for all children grades kindergarten to third grade, with kindergarten and first graders having lessons from 8:30-9:25 a.m., and second and third graders will have lessons from 9:30-10:25 a.m.

Through the soccer clinic, kids will have the chance to learn the basics of the sport from trained staff and participate in many different drills and scrimmages with their teammates. Participants will also receive a T-shirt.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The basketball clinic is open for boys from first through grades. The clinic will also be taking place at the Central Middle School gym during Saturday afternoons from Jan. 15 to Feb. 5.