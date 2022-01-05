Muscatine Parks and Rec to offer youth soccer and basketball clinics this month

MUSCATINE — This month, the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will offer local kids a chance to learn the fundamentals of both soccer and basketball.
Muscatine Parks and Rec will hold a Soccer Skills Clinic every Saturday from Jan. 15 to Feb. 5 at the Central Middle School Auditorium. The clinic is open for all children grades kindergarten to third grade, with kindergarten and first graders having lessons from 8:30-9:25 a.m., and second and third graders will have lessons from 9:30-10:25 a.m.
Through the soccer clinic, kids will have the chance to learn the basics of the sport from trained staff and participate in many different drills and scrimmages with their teammates. Participants will also receive a T-shirt.
The basketball clinic is open for boys from first through grades. The clinic will also be taking place at the Central Middle School gym during Saturday afternoons from Jan. 15 to Feb. 5.
Three different age divisions will be offered through this clinic, with each division getting an hour of playtime each session. Using the guidance of trained Parks and Rec staff, participants will learn various basketball skills such as ball handling, shooting and a variety of defensive techniques. Like with the soccer clinic, basketball participants will also receive a T-shirt.
Registration for both is now open until Jan. 13, and those interested in either the Soccer Skills Clinic or the Boys Basketball Clinic are advised to register as soon as possible. Soccer registration is $25 per Muscatine child and $30 for non-residential child while registration for basketball is $30 per Muscatine child and $35 for non-residential child.
To register for either clinic, call the Parks and Rec Department at 563-263-0241, or register in-person at the Parks and Rec office in City Hall, or online through the Parks and Rec website.