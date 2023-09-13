A fall tradition is once again making its return to Greenwood Cemetery, ready to share all its history and fun with anyone who’s interested.

On Sunday, September 24 at 1 p.m., the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will be holding the annual “Walk (or Ride) Through History” event at Greenwood Cemetery, located at 1814 Lucas Street. As always, this event is free and open for all ages, lasting for one hour and taking place rain or shine.

Through this event, guests will have the opportunity to either walk or ride the MuscaBus through the community’s most historic cemetery, accompanied by tour guides as they share stories focused on various famous Greenwood residents. All while being both entertaining and historically accurate.

In addition to helping provide the “ride” portion actual tour, MuscaBus is also providing transportation to and from the event. For those needing a ride to the event or who want to take the ride version of the tour can register by contacting the MuscaBus office at 563-263-8152 at least one day prior to the event. Pre-registration is not required for walking tours.

For residents who are driving themselves to the event, they should note Lucas Street from Logan to Newell is still a construction zone with limited access to Greenwood Cemetery from the north depending on construction activity. As such, it is recommended that drivers use West 8th Street to get to the cemetery’s entrance.

Tour guides are still needed for the event. For those who are interested, they can contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at (563) 263-0241 to volunteer or for more information about the event itself.

