Muscatine Parks and Rec to open Aquatic Center Saturday

MUSCATINE – For many families, Memorial Day marks not only the beginning of the summer season, but also the beginning of the swimming pool season. With many public pools closed for the past year due to the pandemic, people may be itching to get back in the water.

The staff at Muscatine Parks and Recreation was happy to oblige. This week, after having worked on cleaning and prepping the pool, the department announced the Muscatine Aquatic Center will open Saturday — weather permitting — just in time for the holiday weekend.

“We’re very excited,” Program Supervisor Kelsie Stafford said. “With CDC recommendations, a lot more information was made available since this time last year about how to safely run aquatic facilities in the midst of COVID-19. A lot of research was done just going over that guidance and putting policies in place, but we were definitely ready to get it open this year, and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back.”

The Aquatic Center is expected to be open daily from 12-3:45 p.m. and 4:15-8 p.m. until mid-to-late August, with a max capacity of 700 people. With this new season comes a new sanitation schedule for the facility, which is expected to take place during the new open swim intermission.