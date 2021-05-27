Muscatine Parks and Rec to open Aquatic Center Saturday

MUSCATINE – For many families, Memorial Day marks not only the beginning of the summer season, but also the beginning of the swimming pool season. With many public pools closed for the past year due to the pandemic, people may be itching to get back in the water.
The staff at Muscatine Parks and Recreation was happy to oblige. This week, after having worked on cleaning and prepping the pool, the department announced the Muscatine Aquatic Center will open Saturday — weather permitting — just in time for the holiday weekend.
“We’re very excited,” Program Supervisor Kelsie Stafford said. “With CDC recommendations, a lot more information was made available since this time last year about how to safely run aquatic facilities in the midst of COVID-19. A lot of research was done just going over that guidance and putting policies in place, but we were definitely ready to get it open this year, and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back.”
The Aquatic Center is expected to be open daily from 12-3:45 p.m. and 4:15-8 p.m. until mid-to-late August, with a max capacity of 700 people. With this new season comes a new sanitation schedule for the facility, which is expected to take place during the new open swim intermission.
“In a typical year, we’d be open from noon to 8 p.m. with no break, but we’re putting that 30 minute break in the middle this year," Stafford said. "We’ll be clearing the facility during that time, and at that point, we will be sanitizing all high touch points around the facilities.”
This will include the locker rooms, all slides and equipment. After the break is over, residents will be welcomed back in.
Additionally, residents who are unvaccinated are encouraged to wear face masks and socially distance themselves as much as possible whenever they aren’t in the water. This includes while in the entry way of the facility, in the locker room areas and while in line at the concessions stand.
“With Governor Reynolds’ proclamation, we are not able to enforce a mask policy, but we are encouraging mask wearing for those who are unvaccinated to try and keep things as safe as possible,” Stafford said.
For more information about the Aquatic Center or any programs being hosted by the Aquatic Center, call the Parks and Rec Department at 563-263-0241 or visit the city of Muscatine website and look under “2021 Activities Brochure.”