Muscatine Parks and Recreation events return for the Halloween season

“We held Trunk or Treat for the first time last year, and it was very successful,” Stafford said.

Children will travel from trunk to trunk gathering treats under the bright lights of the stadium. Further adding to the Halloween spirit, each of the trunks will have fun decorations on them.

“People were a little hesitant to offer trick or treat last year, I think, so it was nice to have a trunk or treat where everybody could be in one area instead of going from house to house. I think it’s a good alternative or addition to any Halloween tradition,” Stafford said.

Like the Fall Festival, guests are encouraged to wear masks or face coverings while keeping a six-foot distance between themselves and other trunk or treaters. Along with costumes, children are also asked to bring their own treat bag or bucket.

More trunk decorators are needed.

“We have a lot of parking spaces in that lot, so we will take as many trunks as we can get,” Stafford said, “We would love to have more community members volunteer to have a trunk at the event.”

For more information or to volunteer "to trunk" and reserve a parking space, contact the department, 563-263-0241 or parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.

