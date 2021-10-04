Muscatine Parks and Recreation events return for the Halloween season

MUSCATINE – Some familiar Halloween events — Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat — are making their return, courtesy of the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department.
“We’re very excited to host these events again, and that we were able to keep them going,” program supervisor Kelsie Stafford said.
On Saturday, Oct. 16, Parks and Rec will coordinate with the Muscatine Mall to hold the 11th annual Fall Festival. Throughout the mall, guests will have their choice of autumn and Halloween-themed games and crafting activities both new and old, all of which will be free to play and do.
The event is open for all ages, and children will have the chance to win prizes. Children are also encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.
Masks or face coverings are encouraged, but not required. Other modifications, such as increased sanitation efforts and encouraged social distancing will be implemented.
Stafford said the Parks and Rec Department monitors the local situation regarding the pandemic, and it tries to make accommodations so events can continue safely each year.
Trunk or Treat returns Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the parking lot on the west side of the Muscatine Soccer Complex, near South Houser Street. Guests may park in the main parking lot of the complex.
“We held Trunk or Treat for the first time last year, and it was very successful,” Stafford said.
Children will travel from trunk to trunk gathering treats under the bright lights of the stadium. Further adding to the Halloween spirit, each of the trunks will have fun decorations on them.
“People were a little hesitant to offer trick or treat last year, I think, so it was nice to have a trunk or treat where everybody could be in one area instead of going from house to house. I think it’s a good alternative or addition to any Halloween tradition,” Stafford said.
Like the Fall Festival, guests are encouraged to wear masks or face coverings while keeping a six-foot distance between themselves and other trunk or treaters. Along with costumes, children are also asked to bring their own treat bag or bucket.
More trunk decorators are needed.
“We have a lot of parking spaces in that lot, so we will take as many trunks as we can get,” Stafford said, “We would love to have more community members volunteer to have a trunk at the event.”
For more information or to volunteer "to trunk" and reserve a parking space, contact the department, 563-263-0241 or parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.