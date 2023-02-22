MUSCATINE – The National Pearl Button Museum in Muscatine, located at 117 West 2nd St., will hold its first annual Pearl City Seed Swap event on Saturday, March 4, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thalia Sutton, event manager and assistant director of the Pearl Button Museum, said she previously worked at Seed Savers Exchange before coming to Muscatine.

“While I was there, I discovered a love of all things seed,” she said.

Through both her professional and personal experiences with seed swapping, Sutton felt that these events were a great way to build community between local gardeners and believed that starting a seed swap event for the Muscatine area would be a good idea.

“Seed swaps are usually held either in the fall right after seeds are harvested or in the spring as people are planning their first indoor growing set-ups,” Sutton explained.

As for the setting of the event, Sutton then brought up how Muscatine has a long agricultural heritage.

“Here at the museum, we unfortunately don’t have a lot that speaks to that at this moment, but it is something on our mind that we want to celebrate and bring attention to in the community. So agricultural-based events actually fit pretty well here.”

This event is open to the public, with both residents and visitors to Muscatine being welcomed. Guests can register either before the event or the day of, with tickets costing $5. This admission price gets guests 10 swap tickets that can be exchanged for one seed packet or seed lot each, and all money made at the event will benefit the National Pearl Button Museum.

While guests are allowed to purchase additional swap tickets for $1 each, any unused additional tickets can either be refunded or put toward prizes. Residents can bring their own seeds to trade, and anyone who doesn’t bring seeds can still trade using seeds provided by the event. Also included at the event will be refreshments such as cookies as well as prizes from local conservation groups.

For those who are planning on participating, they should keep in mind that only kitchen and garden seeds, as well as dried fruit tree pits, nuts and roots/tubers/bulbs are allowed. Both organic and non-organic seeds and open-pollinated and hybrid seeds are allowed. Store-bought seeds can either be opened or unopened while self-collected seeds should be labelled with seed variety and year of collection. Guests will also need to be sure not to bring seeds of invasive or wild-harvested species.

“I really hope that people come, and we’re really hoping that people who are interested in gardening, growing and conservation can come together in an uplifting space and meet each other to talk shop,” Sutton said. “There’s several different gardening community groups in Muscatine, but they’re kind of silo-ed, so it would be great to bring all of those people together under one umbrella. It’s also a cost-effective way to find seeds that you might not be able to get otherwise.”

To register for the event, guests can go to www.muscatinehistory.org/shop/seedswap-2023 or email Thalia@MuscatineHistory.org with any questions. Everyone who registers for the event is guaranteed seeds, and there is no guest capacity limit for the event.