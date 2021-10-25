Muscatine Pilot Club helps celebrate 100 years of Pilot Club International

MUSCATINE – On Oct. 18, Pilot Club International had its 100th anniversary, celebrating a century of friendship and influencing positive change in communities throughout the world.
Though the Pilot Club of Muscatine was created 40 years later, several of its members were celebrating this anniversary, feeling grateful to the Pilot Club’s mission.
“The Pilot Club has given me the opportunity to work with some very special people in our community,” Pat Mundell, a previous club president and a longtime member. “The Pilot International motto, ‘Do More, Care More, and Be More,’ is a true testament of our local club of 60 years and the international 100th anniversary. We are continually looking for ways in our community to support that motto.”
“I am very proud to be part of an organization that has been helping people for 100 years and continues to do this work,” Becka Jones, another longtime club member, said.
One of the main focuses of all Pilot Clubs is the encouraging of brain safety, as well as the health and support of those who care for others. The Pilot Club of Muscatine has established a Brain Injury Support group and has supported Harmony House, special needs students in Muscatine classrooms, and even the local fire department through fundraising and purchasing the equipment or supplies these organizations needed.
The Pilot Club of Muscatine has also become well-known for its work done in coordination with Mississippi Bend Trykes, a program that provides specially designed bikes and trikes to children with physical disabilities that would have otherwise prevented them from riding a bike. In addition, the club presents bike safety programs and BrainMinders puppet programs for young children.
“We come together in friendship and service, and we focus on encouraging safety and support. It’s a heartwarming feeling to see children receive trikes or helmets and knowing that we raised funds to support these projects, or knowing that our brain injury support group has helped those who were looking for a group with mutual concerns,” Mundell said.
When it comes to being a member of an organization that has dedicated and committed itself to influencing a positive change throughout the world for a century, Mundell said she feels being a member of such an organization is something everyone should strive for.
The club also donates to the Pilot International Founders Fund in order fund the scholarships and grants that it supports. Additionally, in honor of Pilot Club International’s 100 anniversary, Pilot Clubs around the world have been challenged to “touch 100 lives” through their individual activities. This could include making 100 “Pick Me Up” baskets for caregivers, reading to 100 children, taking 100 care packages to nursing home residents, or any number of other projects.
The Pilot Club of Muscatine is seeking new members. For more information, visit https://sites.google.com/view/muscatine-pilot-club or contact president Tammy Ales at 563-299-4286. For information on Pilot Club International, visit www.pilotinternational.org.