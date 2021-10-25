Muscatine Pilot Club helps celebrate 100 years of Pilot Club International

The Pilot Club of Muscatine has also become well-known for its work done in coordination with Mississippi Bend Trykes, a program that provides specially designed bikes and trikes to children with physical disabilities that would have otherwise prevented them from riding a bike. In addition, the club presents bike safety programs and BrainMinders puppet programs for young children.

“We come together in friendship and service, and we focus on encouraging safety and support. It’s a heartwarming feeling to see children receive trikes or helmets and knowing that we raised funds to support these projects, or knowing that our brain injury support group has helped those who were looking for a group with mutual concerns,” Mundell said.

When it comes to being a member of an organization that has dedicated and committed itself to influencing a positive change throughout the world for a century, Mundell said she feels being a member of such an organization is something everyone should strive for.