The Muscatine Pizza Ranch staff has received the Team of the Year Award at Pizza Ranch Inc.'s 2023 Awards Banquet.

The banquet was held at the Keystone Conference Center in Colorado. As part of this award, each member of the Muscatine Pizza Ranch team will receive a $150 Scheels gift card.

Pizza Ranch Founder and President Adrie Groeneweg said in a public statement, “We are blessed to have so many talented and dedicated individuals working in Muscatine and across our whole chain. The team in Muscatine has worked hard over the years to create a restaurant and guest experience that the town craves.”

According to Pizza Ranch Inc., the Muscatine location was able to serve over 50,000 meals throughout 2022.

“Their excellent numbers are a reflection of the trust and relationships the team has built within their community,” Groeneweg said.

Muscatine location-owner Myron Eichelberger and Muscatine General Manager Myles Schwab accepted the award in-person on behalf of their team.

“We have a talented team of leaders at the Muscatine Pizza Ranch with a combined experience of over 75 years of management experience,” Eichelberger said at the awards ceremony. “The team is much more than coworkers. They are a family. They cover for each other in times of need, and the communication between them is what makes this location a success.”

Eichelberger also took a moment to touch on the Muscatine team’s willingness to have early morning meetings in order to prepare for catering events as well as their focus on always jumping in to solve issues and problems without hesitation.

“This team and its leaders have a passion for driving forward in business while carrying out Pizza Ranch’s mission and vision," Eichelberger said.

Following the ceremony, Schwab shared similar sentiments.

“It’s an incredible honor to even be nominated, because there’s over 200 stores in the franchise. Our team works incredibly hard every day, they always pull together and they always try to do things the right way in order to provide great guest service. They have fun, they work hard and they’re just a blessing to somebody every day," he said.

Moving forward, Schwab assured that the team will continue focusing on providing “legendary service” to all those who eat at or order out from the Muscatine location, all while keeping the work environment there safe and fun.

“It’s not an individual award for sure, it’s all about our team members,” he continued. “From our great owner, experienced management team all the way down to our wonderful staff. I’m so honored to even be able to work with them.”

Photos: Happy Joe's annual party 120419-qct-qca-happyjoe-001 120419-qct-qca-happyjoe-002 120419-qct-qca-happyjoe-003 Happy Joe Foundation holiday party 120419-qct-qca-happyjoe-005 120419-qct-qca-happyjoe-006 120419-qct-qca-happyjoe-007 120419-qct-qca-happyjoe-008 120419-qct-qca-happyjoe-009