As plans for the 2023 Muscatine Fourth of July Celebration progress, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry is asking for the community’s help to prepare the celebration for the birth of the United States.

This year’s theme will be “National Treasure,” in which the community is encouraged to celebrate the people, places and things that made the United States and Muscatine a treasure.

“As we gather to celebrate the Fourth of July, let us remember the brave men and women who fought for our independence,” Chamber President and CEO Brad Bark said. “Let’s come together as a community and show our patriotism and honor those who have served our country."

Residents are asked to visit the city of Muscatine web site or the chamber office to pick up a parade packet. Deadline for parade entries is 4 p.m. Friday, June 23. No late entries will be accepted.

Participating in the parade is free for individuals, nonprofits and sponsors and $100 for businesses and advertisers. The Chamber will give a $300 prize to the Best of Show Overall float.

The Chamber and Keep Muscatine Beautiful have again teamed up for Almost Fireworks Fest on the Riverfront. The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on July 4 and will feature live music, food vendors, beverage tent, bounce houses and more.

Following the fest, there will be an honor guard ceremony before a live performance from the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra. At dusk, fireworks will be shot over the Mississippi River.

The Chamber is seeking financial support in order to ensure a successful 2023 display. The cost for the display rises each year, expected to be around $20,000 to purchase the fireworks display and cover associated expenses this year. The fireworks are funded entirely by local businesses and individuals. People interested in donating to the event can make a donation with a credit or debit card either over the phone or in person at the Chamber office.

Dena Ferreira, director of marketing and events, said about $19,000 had been collected for this year’s display. She explained any extra raised helps offset costs for parade and general event expenses as well as other Chamber and small-business events.

The Honor Guard will open the show for the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra on July 4 on the Riverfront as part of Almost Fireworks Fest, sponsored by the organization Keep Muscatine Beautiful. The event includes live bands and refreshments, all leading up to a fireworks display over the Mississippi River. 