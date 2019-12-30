MUSCATINE — For the next month people can dispose of their live Christmas trees for free curbside.
Muscatine's Solid Waste Division will collect live Christmas trees as part of its yard waste collection service in Muscatine and Fruitland.
Live and unflocked trees will be collected Monday, Dec. 30 through Friday, Jan. 24, on residents’ refuge collection day. The trees must be placed on the curb for collection.
To prepare the tree for collection, remove ornaments, wires and decorations, and the stand or any other metal object. They should not be placed in a bag and trees taller than 5 feet should be cut into two.
Flocked and artificial trees are considered garbage. They should be taken to the Muscatine Transfer Station or call the transfer station to schedule a curbside pickup.
For more information, call 563-263-9689.
