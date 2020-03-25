Muscatine playground equipment closed to public due to COVID-19

MUSCATINE — As of Tuesday, public playground equipment will be closed to the public through Thursday, April 16, 2020, according to the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department. The department has adopted guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Recreation and Park Association in an effort to prevent COVID-19 exposure.
The public is asked to self-regulate while using Muscatine parks and open spaces. Maintain social distancing and limit nonessential interpersonal contact. For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241 or via email at parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.
