Muscatine playgrounds reopen after pandemic closure

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The playgrounds in Muscatine parks are now available for use by the public. Most facilities have reopened including Pearl City Station, the Riverview Center, shelters in the various parks, the Musser Skate Park, and the ball diamonds at Kent Stein Park. Rest room facilities are open and are being cleaned daily but drinking fountains will not be turned back on as yet. The Soccer Complex also remains closed at the present time.