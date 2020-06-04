Muscatine playgrounds reopen after pandemic closure

The playgrounds in Muscatine parks are now available for use by the public. Most facilities have reopened including Pearl City Station, the Riverview Center, shelters in the various parks, the Musser Skate Park, and the ball diamonds at Kent Stein Park. Rest room facilities are open and are being cleaned daily but drinking fountains will not be turned back on as yet. The Soccer Complex also remains closed at the present time.
Parks and Recreation officials urge all members of the public enjoying the facilities to practice social distancing, wear a mask as needed, and to wash hands for at least 20 seconds as part of a personal hygiene regime. For more information, contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department by phone at (563) 263-0241 or via email at parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.
