Muscatine Police ask community to give input during a public survey

MUSCATINE — Beginning Tuesday, the Muscatine community will have the opportunity to give feedback on the job the Muscatine Police Department is doing, both what it is doing well and where it can improve, as part of an online survey.

Assistant Chief Steve Snider said the department gives community surveys of this kind every few years, with the last one being done in 2018. He said this year the focus is on the community’s perception of the police department, the job it does and the people who work for it. The survey will be posted on several websites and social media pages throughout the community, including the city’s site, the police Facebook page, The Muscatine Journal’s Facebook page and site, and Muscatine Community College’s site. The survey is expected to be up for about 10 days.

“It is a good thing for us as an agency to do,” Snider said. “We are a public service agency and it is good for us to know what your clients are looking for from you and what their expectations are of you.”

Business professor John Dabeet from Muscatine Community College said his elementary statistics class will help determine the results of the survey. The students have been setting up the survey, creating 31 questions plus demographic information. Most of the survey questions are multiple choice and the survey should not take more than 10 minutes.

