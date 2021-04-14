Muscatine Police ask community to give input during a public survey

MUSCATINE — Beginning Tuesday, the Muscatine community will have the opportunity to give feedback on the job the Muscatine Police Department is doing, both what it is doing well and where it can improve, as part of an online survey.
Assistant Chief Steve Snider said the department gives community surveys of this kind every few years, with the last one being done in 2018. He said this year the focus is on the community’s perception of the police department, the job it does and the people who work for it. The survey will be posted on several websites and social media pages throughout the community, including the city’s site, the police Facebook page, The Muscatine Journal’s Facebook page and site, and Muscatine Community College’s site. The survey is expected to be up for about 10 days.
“It is a good thing for us as an agency to do,” Snider said. “We are a public service agency and it is good for us to know what your clients are looking for from you and what their expectations are of you.”
Business professor John Dabeet from Muscatine Community College said his elementary statistics class will help determine the results of the survey. The students have been setting up the survey, creating 31 questions plus demographic information. Most of the survey questions are multiple choice and the survey should not take more than 10 minutes.
Dabeet said he believes Muscatine Community College is here to serve the Muscatine area and that helping with the survey teaches the students to become involved in projects to better their community. He added that he prefers to bring real life applications to his students rather than just teaching them what is in the book.
“I thought this would be a good way for them to learn about how they can at least put together a survey, disseminate it and start collecting the data,” Dabeet said.
Dabeet will be doing the quantitative part of the data collection from the survey. The class will give the police department a report on the results once they are compiled.
Snider said he has been working with a local Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) group in the area and said the group would add the survey to web pages the members have access to. He hopes as many people from the community as possible answer the survey.
“It’s important,” Snider said. "We want to hear from the community. That’s who we work for, and we cannot resolve issues in the community by ourselves. It is necessary we solicit the community’s help and try to make Muscatine one of the most livable communities possible.”