Muscatine Police ask people to be vigilant due to attempted burglaries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department is warning residents to remain vigilant after a series of attempted burglaries were reported.

The department also asks for information on the person or people involved in several attempted burglaries where someone attempted to enter residences knowing the occupant was home. It is unknown if the residences were intentionally targeted.

The police department encourages people to keep exterior doors and windows shut and locked, and to remain vigilant in their neighborhoods and promptly report suspicious activity or people. The department also suggests exterior lighting, cameras and keeping shrubbery cut back adds an extra layer of safety.

The department asks people with external cameras in the areas near the attempted burglaries to review their footage between 10 a.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday. Areas reported include: Lord Street; East Fourth Street; Holly Street; Laurel Street; and the general area of Park Avenue and Fairview Avenue

Those with information should contact Det. Jeff DeVrieze 563-263-9922 Ext.611 or Captain Steve Snider 563-263-9922 Ext. 636. Over the weekend, call the non-emergency number, 563-263-9922, talk to a dispatcher and an officer will be assigned to follow-up.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0