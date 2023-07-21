Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies said he is pleased with how his officers handled Wednesday's deadly shooting at Harrison Lofts.

“The call came in a little after 12:30 p.m., and so we had initial officers responding within minutes to have that place locked down,” Kies recalled. “Once they had word that the suspect had fled on foot, then they created what we call a safe corridor to get medical personal in to deal with any victims that we had.”

Soon after their investigation began, Kies said, police were able to narrow down where the suspect went. By this point, other departments such as the County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa State Patrol had reached out to help with the search. The Muscatine Police Dept. called for the Iowa State Patrol’s airplane as well as some drones and K-9 units while additional officers from these departments helped with containment.

“Our focus (at the time) was also investigation on what happened and finding the victims and any witnesses,” Kies continued, “and then it also turns into ‘let’s find this suspect,' so you have several different pieces going at the same time.”

Kies went on to say that while it briefly felt like a “wild goose chase," ultimately they were able to narrow in on the northeast side of the city before going more north-central and eventually found the suspect, Andre Brunnett Jones, at 1414 1st Avenue thanks to a tip.

Several businesses and witnesses also reached out with tips, according to Kies, providing information and in some cases video.

“We knew we had a method of tracking the suspect and the direction he was going,” Kies said. “The suspect was located in a residence that was known to him… so we were able to surround him, call him out and the suspect came out with no issues, very willingly.”

Kies then said that this moment of peaceful surrender signified to him that they had done the right thing in terms of strategy.

“We had the right amount of people there and we had all of our resources and efforts put together to where there was no other chance but to surrender," he said. "As always, a peaceful ending is a good ending to incidents that start like this.”

Kies emphasized his appreciation towards the residents of Muscatine who provided tips and assistance during the search.

“Hands down, the support we’ve had from our community in the last five years is second to none," he said. "To be able to be a part of a community that appreciates and affirms what we do is true and correct and they believe in us, that makes these men and women here (at the Police Department) work even harder to make sure this community is safe.”

Kies also gave praise to Muscatine’s Fire Department and MUSCOM, both of which helped immensely with the operation through providing help and safety in the field and giving the team information and coordination to work off of.

“That type of unified command was beneficial," he said. "Knowing that you have such a great group of people to work with, such as medics if something were to happen, there’s a certain comfort level in that. That trust between the departments is something we’re very fortunate to have in this city.”

As for potential barriers to their operation, besides the timber within the area that could have acted as a hiding spot for the suspect, he noted that there was also the Aquatic Center in Weed Park, which had around 200 guests in attendance that day, as well as a nearby daycare that still had children at its location for an event that was being held to be concerned about.

“We had to create a safe space for those citizens as well,” he said. “You don’t want to shut down the whole city, so it’s very delicate on how you handle that situation."

To help with this, the police department sent officers over to these locations and sent out notifications as they tried to clear out Weed Park.

“Within every incident, you identify opportunities of growth, but when 98% of an operation goes amazing, we won’t focus on the 2%," Kies said. "We will look for opportunities to make them better, but when it’s total chaos in a city, there’s things that you expect to be difficult to deal with. But how you’re able to change the direction of your people for the proper ending of that narrative, that’s a success.”

A follow-up investigation is currently underway and is expected to take two weeks as Muscatine Police Dept. officers continue searching for evidence and taking witness testimony as well as video recordings.

“Incidents like this don’t define this city,” Kies said. “What defines this city is how it comes together in times of adversity, and that’s important to remember – not only the men and women serving the community, but the residents and the help we had from them.”