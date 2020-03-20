Muscatine Police Department changes operations due to COVID-19

MUSCATINE – In response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Muscatine Police Department is making some temporary changes to operations in an effort to keep team members healthy and continue to provide critical public safety services.

“We want the public to know we are here and we are committed to providing the best services we can during these troubling times,” Brett Talkington, Muscatine Police Chief, said. “Our emergency 911 center is prepared for all emergencies and you can call 911 for emergency needs 24/7.”

The Department is encouraging citizens to call the non-emergency number (563-263-9922) to report incidents.

“If you need us, or have a question related to a non-emergency need, call,” Talkington said. “We are encouraging citizens to avoid coming to the Police Department unless necessary, but if you do, we will take your report.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Department asks that people needing a copy of a police report, or having a question about a police record, call the Records Department at 563-263-9922 during normal business hours (Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) The Records Department will email, fax or mail copies of police records to the individual who requested them.