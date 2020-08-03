Muscatine Police Department gets "flushed"

The Muscatine Police Department is the latest victim of the Sunnybrook Assisted Living Flushing Fundraiser, to help raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer's Association. The purple toilet was found in front of the Muscatine Safety Center Monday morning. How the fundraiser works is that someone is either "flushed" or they call into Sunnybrook saying that they’d like to "flush" someone. Once the Sunnybrook staff has placed the toilet in the person’s yard, “flushing them” so to speak, the person can either pay $10 to make the staff take it away, $20 for them to take it away to a specific place and $30 to get an "insurance policy" to make sure that the toilet doesn’t come back.