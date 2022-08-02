Muscatine Police Department members attend mental health crisis training

MUSCATINE – Last month, four Muscatine Police Department officers traveled to Newton (IA) for a round of training in improving their response to mental health crisis calls, with this training being sponsored by Central Iowa Community Services.

Through these training sessions, which are expected to run until July 2023 in order to allow for as many officers as possible to take this class, it is hoped that these training sessions will give law enforcement and first responders the tools they need to deescalate moments of crisis.

“We have had an increase in mental health and substance abuse related calls for service for the past few years,” Lt. Minnat Patel, one of the four officers who attended this training session, said.

According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, one in four Iowans who have a serious mental illness have been arrested, with two out of every five inmates having a history with mental illness. Additionally, 473,000 Iowan adults have some sort of mental health condition.

“It’s important that officers learn how to communicate with their community which will reduce the amount of use of force incidents,” Detective Nicole Blum, who also attended the training, said.

When asked why he chose to attend this training, Patel shared that he wanted to get more experience for handling any mental health crises that may come up in his community.

“These calls are so varied that any extra training can make a huge difference,” he said. “Mental health and substance abuse is an ever increasing issue in policing, and it is important to know what resources we have available to help.”

For Officer Nicholas Popp, another officer who attended the session, this training was an “eye-opener” for him.

“I felt like I had a good idea about mental health, but after the week I learned a lot more,” Popp said. “What stood out was the active listening drills and methods, which I did not know about before. They were very useful and even in my first week back on patrol I have utilized them and they have worked.”

Popp added that he now felt more comfortable in speaking with subjects who are having a mental health crisis. “I feel more confident in using my words to help de-escalate a situation, and I feel better about teaching others at the police department as well.”

“We did a lot of role playing and covering topics of PTSD, suicide, excited delirium, substance abuse and crisis situation,” Blum explained. “Role playing was very beneficial since we deal with these kinds of situations on a daily basis…. Multiple speakers also presented their own personal stories of how they dealt with mental health in their own life. It was nice to be able to reflect on their personal stories because sometimes officers get too caught up in their job that they don’t realize how their mental health is being affected.”

For Blum, one of her biggest takeaways from the training session, she said, is that “if you can’t take care of yourself, you can’t take care of others”.

“There were a lot of techniques and strategies that were discussed,” Patel said, sharing similar sentiments and adding that he also now felt more confident in handling calls and situations related to mental health crises and substance abuse.

As these training sessions continue in Newton, the Muscatine Police Department hopes to send at least two more officers sometime in September. In the meantime, the department has three different Crisis Counselors who are joining officers on weekly ride-alongs, assisting in calls for service related to mental health and substance abuse.

“It is our hopes to have as many officers attend this training as it becomes available. This training will allow us to work more closely with Crisis Counselors and use the same techniques and resources,” Patel said.