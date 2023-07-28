Next week, the Muscatine Police Department, in coordination with community partners, is holding its first National Night Out event.

The event is on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 6-9 p.m. at Taylor Street Park.

Given that the event itself has been held across the country for 40 years, Muscatine Police Officer Ryan Buss said that he and the department had decided to give a go this year.

“We have never hosted a National Night Out and wanted to try it out this year to see what kind of response we would get from the community,” Buss said.

As described by Buss, National Night Out is meant to be an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods across the U.S. safer and more caring places to live.

“It provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances,” Buss said. “We hope to build lasting partnerships with the community we serve and allow them to see a different side of the law enforcement officials in their city.”

When discussing where the department wanted its first National Night Out to be held, Buss said Taylor Park was the first place that came to mind.

“The city recently completed a renovation of the park and we wanted to highlight the splash pad and pickleball courts that are available to the community," he said. "It's a beautiful new addition to the city.”

Guests at the event will have the opportunity to enjoy music provided by a DJ, bounce houses, games, STEM tents (provided by local businesses) and food provided by Hy-Vee Market Grille. Hawaiian shaved ice will also be available for those wanting to cool down with a sweet treat.

Other events at the National Night Out include K-9 unit demonstrations and a bike rodeo, where participants can receive a new helmet and enter a bicycle raffle, as well as the chance to see emergency vehicles up close.

“There will be something for everyone at National Night Out so we encourage the entire family to be there,” Buss said. “We would love for as many people as possible to come to the event. Any officer will answer that they got into law enforcement because they care and want to make a difference in their community.”

