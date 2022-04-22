Muscatine Police Department's junior police academy returns this summer

MUSCATINE – Juniors and seniors curious about a career in law enforcement will have the opportunity to learn from police this summer.

Muscatine Police Department will host a free junior police academy from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 6 to June 9 at Loper Hall on the Muscatine Community College campus.

Assistant Chief Steve Snider said this is the second time the department has collaborated with MCC to connect with students interested in law enforcement.

“The suggestion to start this class came from Naomi DeWinter, the president at MCC,” Snider said. “She saw the program somewhere else and brought it up to me, asking if the department would be interested in partnering with the college, and they have been our partners ever since.”

The first junior police academy was in 2019. They could not be held during 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re trying to pull the academy back together in 2022,” Snider said. “Our goal is to spark an interest. If they’ve ever had an interest in law enforcement, we want to show them what it’s about and help them figure out if it’s something they’d be interested in for a career.”

“Right now, our profession is struggling for applicants and we’re trying to boost that back up,” he said. “Having a class like this helps build a bridge where there’s kind of a gap between youth and law enforcement right now.”

Students will learn about all aspects of policing, including patrol tactics, physical conditioning, K-9 operations, accident investigations, crime scene processing and evidence processing. Muscatine police officers teach the course.

Two students will be chosen as this year’s top performing, making them eligible for one of two $500 scholarships, one from the community college and one from the department.

The Junior Police Academy is open to juniors and seniors in a local school district. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/mpd-junior-police.

