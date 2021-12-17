Muscatine Police Dept. takes 100 kids out for this year's Shop with a Cop event

MUSCATINE — On December 10, 1991, the Muscatine Police Department held its first Shop with a Cop event for Muscatine Community School District students. Thirty years later, the program is still going strong as it brings Christmas joy to kids in need.

For this year’s event, Muscatine Police planned to take 100 children to Walmart for a Christmas shopping trip. Around 80 children attended the shopping trip on Thursday, the others will go on a separate trip before the holidays.

About $150 to $180 was spent on average per child, $10,000 overall. After the trip, the kids had pizza and juice from Pizza Ranch. Along with getting to spend some time with local officers, the kids also had a chance to visit with Santa Claus.

“We usually take a hundred kids each year, and for this year, we had a really good turnout for both children and our law enforcement who volunteered their time,” Lieutenant Anthony Kies said. “A lot of happy kids left, and I don’t think it could have gone better.”

Muscatine Police thanked Walmart for being a great partner and accommodating each child’s needs.