Muscatine Police Dept. takes 100 kids out for this year's Shop with a Cop event
MUSCATINE — On December 10, 1991, the Muscatine Police Department held its first Shop with a Cop event for Muscatine Community School District students. Thirty years later, the program is still going strong as it brings Christmas joy to kids in need.

For this year’s event, Muscatine Police planned to take 100 children to Walmart for a Christmas shopping trip. Around 80 children attended the shopping trip on Thursday, the others will go on a separate trip before the holidays.

About $150 to $180 was spent on average per child, $10,000 overall. After the trip, the kids had pizza and juice from Pizza Ranch. Along with getting to spend some time with local officers, the kids also had a chance to visit with Santa Claus.

“We usually take a hundred kids each year, and for this year, we had a really good turnout for both children and our law enforcement who volunteered their time,” Lieutenant Anthony Kies said. “A lot of happy kids left, and I don’t think it could have gone better.”

Muscatine Police thanked Walmart for being a great partner and accommodating each child’s needs.

The department also thanked donors who help the department assure every child can get what they want for Christmas. Every dollar given goes directly to the children who benefit.

“We couldn’t have asked for any better teamwork between us and the other entities in town,” Kies said.

“None of this would be possible without community support, and our donors are probably the biggest part of that. The people who support Shop with a Cop are critical for making it such a success for so many years, and we can’t thank them enough,” Assistant Police Chief Steve Snider added.

Since being started by the Muscatine Police Officers Association 30 years ago, over 2,500 kids have taken part in Muscatine’s Shop with a Cop event. As the event continued to evolve and grown, it soon became a staple of the association.

“It’s a great program, and the officer participation in it has been really good,” Snider said.“Bringing Christmas to kids in need is, I think, something that’s probably unmatchable on a lot of levels. It really brightens your eyes, and just talking to these kids prior to the shopping event is a lot of fun. (The event) means a lot to the kids, and it certainly means a lot to the community.”

