Muscatine Police Dept. to hold annual Shop with a Cop event this week

Through dedication and support from the community, the Muscatine Police Department has been able to hold a Shop with a Cop event every year for over 20 years, and 2022 proves to be no different.

This week, Muscatine Police will take over 80 kids to Walmart for a holiday shopping trip, with each child getting to spend some one-on-one time with the community’s officers as they search for things on their and their families Christmas wish lists.

Jeff DeVrieze, who serves as both a Muscatine detective and a member of the Police Officers Association, is one of the officers who assists putting on the event every year.

“There’s a handful of us that just became involved with (Shop with a Cop) only four or five years ago. We took it over from people who started it before those of us now running it were even hired here,” DeVrieze said. “We keep the format of the event relatively the same each year, where we rely on the individual schools in town to recommend children that may need this type of positive experience during the holidays.”

One misconception that DeVrieze wanted to take the time to clear up was that although they are sometimes selected, not every child picked for the Shop with a Cop event is from a family that can’t afford Christmas gifts.

“This event is about kids who just need the support, maybe because they’ve been through something strenuous, as well as the kids who are doing a really good job in school and they then take this type of thing as a reward,” he explained.

Included in this year’s event are children of the Ukrainian refugee families that recently moved to Muscatine. Because the main event can get a bit chaotic, however, it was decided that these kids would get their own special night to themselves where officers can spend the one-on-one time with them and give them and their families some additional support while at the same time making sure not to overwhelm them.

“We don’t want to single them out by any means, but we wanted to extend our event to them,” DeVrieze said, adding that he hoped to make the event special for all of the other kids participating as well.

“Over the last couple years we’ve had to deal with the pandemic,” he continued, “which sacrificed our ability to kind of have a more one-on-one experience with the kids and spend a lot of face time, just because it didn’t seem as appropriate during the pandemic and even the year following where there was an uptick in sicknesses. So we’re trying our best this year to really make it impactful and foster some good relationships between the officers and the people attending.”

For DeVrieze and the Police Officers Association, one of the goals of this event has always been the furthering of the positive relationships between officers and community members, making it so that kids especially aren’t intimidated by the police. Another thing DeVrieze said that he’s always liked about the event has been getting to see the kids who take it as an opportunity to use some of the money given to them to buy gifts for other people instead of only buying toys for themselves.

“That was something I didn’t expect when I first started helping with this event,” he said. “(The kids) really take good opportunities to buy gifts for other people in their families. It’s not just about taking a kid on a shopping spree, it’s letting them enjoy the holiday season as they experience the spirit of gift giving.”

But of course, this event can mean just as much to the officers as it does to the kids who participate, as DeVrieze explained, “We spend our whole year dealing with people on their worst days and dealing with terrible situations, so any time we can put our officers in a situation where there is nothing negative going on and everyone can leave feeling positive, it’s just really good for our officers too.”