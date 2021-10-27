Muscatine Police encourage safe Halloween events

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Parents are encouraged to use non-toxic makeup and decorative hats as an alternative to masks, which can limit or block eyesight. Parents should also plan and review with their children the route and neighborhoods to go to and agree on a specific time children must return home. A parent or responsible adult should always accompany children on their neighborhood rounds. Snider stressed smaller children should not trick or treat alone.

Snider also said parents should limit the number of time their children cross the streets. He said people should stay on sidewalks and avoid walking through yards. He also said people should avoid stepping on bushes, shrubs or plants.

“As a general rule, if the residence has the porch light on, they are expecting trick-or-treaters,” Snider said. “If the porch light is off, they are usually not accepting trick-or-treaters so pass them by.

He said parents should inspect all candy before consumption. If viruses are a concern, the outside wrapper of candies can be wiped down with an alcohol wipe.

Snider reminds people that any suspicious activities should be reported by calling 911.

Additionally, a scarecrow and jack-o-lantern competition will be held at the Muscatine Art Center from Thursday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 31. The public can vote for the best scarecrow and the best jack-o-lantern both online and in person from 10 a.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Sunday.

