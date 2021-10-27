Muscatine Police encourage safe Halloween events

MUSCATINE — While the Muscatine Police Department will have extra officers covering the streets between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday — the time for trick-or-treating in the City of Muscatine — parents are asked to also ensure their children practice safe habits.
Assistant Muscatine Police Chief Steve Snider said during the annual trick or treat event, some officers will be on foot in some of the busiest areas. Officers will also be handing out glow necklaces to people on the streets.
“It is always a good idea to trick or treat in neighborhoods you are familiar with or to go to people you know,” Snider said. "Public held events, such as the city trunk or treat event, are also safer options than venturing into unfamiliar neighborhoods.”
The trunk or treat event, which is being held by Muscatine Parks and Recreation, will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Soccer West parking lot on the west side of South Houser Street. Parking is available in the main parking lot.
Snider recommends the parents of kids trick-or-treating at dusk or after dark make sure their kids can be seen. Dressing in a light reflective color costume helps and trick-or-treaters are advised to carry a light or a glow stick. Masks that impede the view should also be avoided. People driving on Halloween evening are also asked to use extra caution
Parents are encouraged to use non-toxic makeup and decorative hats as an alternative to masks, which can limit or block eyesight. Parents should also plan and review with their children the route and neighborhoods to go to and agree on a specific time children must return home. A parent or responsible adult should always accompany children on their neighborhood rounds. Snider stressed smaller children should not trick or treat alone.
Snider also said parents should limit the number of time their children cross the streets. He said people should stay on sidewalks and avoid walking through yards. He also said people should avoid stepping on bushes, shrubs or plants.
“As a general rule, if the residence has the porch light on, they are expecting trick-or-treaters,” Snider said. “If the porch light is off, they are usually not accepting trick-or-treaters so pass them by.
He said parents should inspect all candy before consumption. If viruses are a concern, the outside wrapper of candies can be wiped down with an alcohol wipe.
Snider reminds people that any suspicious activities should be reported by calling 911.
Additionally, a scarecrow and jack-o-lantern competition will be held at the Muscatine Art Center from Thursday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 31. The public can vote for the best scarecrow and the best jack-o-lantern both online and in person from 10 a.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Sunday.