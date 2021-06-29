Muscatine Police: Fireworks-related citation numbers expected to increase

MUSCATINE — Earlier this month, the Muscatine Police Department announced a more aggressive approach to violations of the fireworks ordinance, implementing $250 or more citations to anyone caught discharging fireworks illegally.
“(Fireworks) has been a concern voiced by the Council and the mayor as well, so we’re just doing what we can to meet their requests and bring extra enforcement within the city to try and knock down the number of complaints coming in,” Assistant Chief Steve Snider said.
Since June 19, the Police Department have issued about five citations for fireworks violations, Snider said. He expects that number to rise soon.
“Usually the surge in complaints comes after the Fourth of July rather than before,” he said. “We do start getting more and more complaints as we get closer to the Fourth, but it’s after the Fourth when all of these people have fireworks leftover and they want to go out on a nice night and start blasting them off.”
To enforce the ordinance, officers rely on their own patrol and witnessing of violations, and complaints or witness reports. The latter can sometimes be difficult for the department.
“Often people don’t want to get involved with making accusations on their neighbors,” Snider said. “So if our officers don’t actually witness it or find evidence that supports it, residents may call in their neighbor and yet there may be nothing we can do about it unless they’re willing to get involved or give a statement, and that does cause some frustration at times. We have to have something to support a citation, and usually it either requires the officer witnessing it or someone coming forward and being willing to give a statement about it.”
Another issue is locating the source of the fireworks if the complainant hears them going off, but can't tell where they are coming from.
Snider encourages residents to report what they can, especially if it’s an ongoing issue.
“We will investigate as best we can, and we do have the officers focused on it this year,” he said. “They’re issuing citations whenever circumstances support it. As a neighbor, it just boils down to your level of tolerance and at what point you decide that enough is enough, where you want to take that step and give a statement that lets us prosecute on your behalf.”
Snider said this year’s summer season would be an “educational” one, where the department can get the word out about the new enforcement and hopefully see fewer complaints overall in the future.
“I just hope that everybody is a good neighbor to each other during this time and respects the fact that fireworks are limited in town and there’s a reason for it,” he said. “Other people have a right to their peace just as much as you want to have a right to shoot off your fireworks. There’s also always the option of taking your fireworks out of town where the restrictions are a little less restrictive. So, I would recommend that people who have the fireworks and want to shoot them off beyond the allowed times find alternative means or places to do that.”