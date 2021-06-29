Muscatine Police: Fireworks-related citation numbers expected to increase

MUSCATINE — Earlier this month, the Muscatine Police Department announced a more aggressive approach to violations of the fireworks ordinance, implementing $250 or more citations to anyone caught discharging fireworks illegally.

“(Fireworks) has been a concern voiced by the Council and the mayor as well, so we’re just doing what we can to meet their requests and bring extra enforcement within the city to try and knock down the number of complaints coming in,” Assistant Chief Steve Snider said.

Since June 19, the Police Department have issued about five citations for fireworks violations, Snider said. He expects that number to rise soon.

“Usually the surge in complaints comes after the Fourth of July rather than before,” he said. “We do start getting more and more complaints as we get closer to the Fourth, but it’s after the Fourth when all of these people have fireworks leftover and they want to go out on a nice night and start blasting them off.”

To enforce the ordinance, officers rely on their own patrol and witnessing of violations, and complaints or witness reports. The latter can sometimes be difficult for the department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}