Muscatine Police identify man hit by train Thursday

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Police Department reported late Thursday that Robert Wayne Miller, 40, of Muscatine, was the person found dead underneath a train shortly after noon Thursday.
According to a press release from the department, the initial investigation indicates that Miller was walking and intentionally entered the tracks as the train was approaching. The release said that at about 12:31 p.m. the department received a report that an individual was under a train along the riverfront area of Downtown Muscatine. He was found under the train near the East Mississippi Drive and Sycamore Street intersection.
Access to the riverfront was blocked for several hours while the investigation by the Muscatine Police Department and railway officials took place. Officially, the incident occurred on railroad property.
Assistant chief Steve Snider said Friday the investigation was complete, but the accident report is still being completed. He was unsure of where the train was traveling from or what its destination was. He believes there will be an autopsy, but is unsure when the date of the procedure will be.
Snider said that Miller had entered the tracks near Cedar Street. While most pedestrian crossings have a winding entrance, Snider said Miller had not gotten onto the tracks at a designated pedestrian crossing and had crossed a field of snow to get on the tracks.
“I don’t know how fast the train was traveling,” Snider said. “I think they saw the collision coming and they tried to stop the train. It took the train that long to stop from the point of collision.”
He confirmed the train had sounded its horn prior to the collision.
Snider said that there have been incidents where people have been struck by trains before. He said it is not common, but it does happen infrequently.