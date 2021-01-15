Muscatine Police identify man hit by train Thursday

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Police Department reported late Thursday that Robert Wayne Miller, 40, of Muscatine, was the person found dead underneath a train shortly after noon Thursday.

According to a press release from the department, the initial investigation indicates that Miller was walking and intentionally entered the tracks as the train was approaching. The release said that at about 12:31 p.m. the department received a report that an individual was under a train along the riverfront area of Downtown Muscatine. He was found under the train near the East Mississippi Drive and Sycamore Street intersection.

Access to the riverfront was blocked for several hours while the investigation by the Muscatine Police Department and railway officials took place. Officially, the incident occurred on railroad property.

Assistant chief Steve Snider said Friday the investigation was complete, but the accident report is still being completed. He was unsure of where the train was traveling from or what its destination was. He believes there will be an autopsy, but is unsure when the date of the procedure will be.