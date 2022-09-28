Muscatine Police K9, Dexter, to receive donated and custom-fitted body armor vest

MUSCATINE – Dexter, the Muscatine Police Department’s loyal K9, will soon be receiving very own custom bullet and stab-proof protective vest.

Dexter will be receiving this vest through the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., which was established in 2009 as a way to provide law enforcement dogs all across the U.S. with these life-saving vests. Each vest that the group makes is custom fitted and certified, assuring both safety and comfort.

This isn’t the first time that the Muscatine Police Department has worked with Vested Interest, as the group has provided two other Muscatine K9s with their vests as well, with each of these vests being valued at a price ranging from $1,744 to $2,283.

“What’s nice is that, as a non-profit, it donates the vests,” Dexter’s handler, Corporal Matt Wilkinson said. “There’s a lot of departments throughout the United States that are struggling with funding, and this is just one less thing we don’t have to worry about purchasing through a budget program or anything like that.”

According to Wilkinson, the process of applying to the program with Dexter’s measurements took about two to three weeks. As for who is funding the vest, it is being sponsored by Don and Misty Fike, who live in Galesburg (IL). Although Wilkinson said doesn’t know these sponsors personally, he is expressed gratitude to them and Vested Interest for his K9 partner’s new vest.

“It’s important for every dog to have a vest, because we’re asking the dog to do things that we may not be able to do, and we want to be able to protect them as much as we can,” he said. “The stab and bullet proof vests are a big game changer for if we need to ask our dog to go do something. We know that he’s going to be a lot safer now.”

Dexter’s vest is expected to be delivered in eight-to-10 weeks. In addition to the custom measurements and safety features, the vest will also have the phrase “Born to love, trained to serve, loyal always” sewn into it.

“I’m looking forward to getting the vest and seeing what it looks like (in-person),” Wilkinson said.

To learn more about Vested Interest in K9s or to make a donation, residents can call its main office at 508-824-6978 or visit its website at www.vik9s.org.