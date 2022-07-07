Muscatine Police Lt. receives award for saving a young woman's life

MUSCATINE – A Muscatine officer is being honored for the part he played in saving the life of a young woman.

On Thursday, July 7, Mayor Dr. Brad Bark presented the Lifesaving Award to Lt. Jeff Jirak of the Muscatine Police Department during that night’s meeting. Jirak was nominated for this award by his supervisor, Lt. Anthony “Tony” Kies, as well as the Muscatine Chief of Police, Brett Talkington.

“I’m very grateful for the recognition of what happened, but I think what’s most important is that I am not a special person in this whole thing,” Jirak said, emphasizing his belief that any other officer within his department would have taken the same actions he had.

“There are 41 very well trained and very community-oriented people here at the Police Department that would do the exact same thing. It was just a matter of being in the right place at the right time,” he continued.

When a call for service was requested by the Muscatine Community College dorms, Lt. Jirak was one of the officers who responded. After a young female met Jirak at his squad car, he was then quickly taken to another young woman who was found to be unresponsive.

After assessing the situation and determining that the woman was not breathing and had no heartbeat, Jirak began performing CPR for approximately two minutes. After these two minutes, the Muscatine Fire Department arrived on-scene and took over, quickly finding that Jirak had been able to bring back the woman’s pulse.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that Lt. Jirak’s quick actions on the scene is what saved her life,” Kies said when asked about his reasoning for nominating Jirak for the Lifesaving Award.

Looking back on that night, Jirak referred to it as one he would never forget. What made this incident so unique, in his opinion, was not only the fact that he was able to save her life, but that within only a few minutes his patient went from unresponsive and having no pulse to being awake and talking to him, allowing him to be thanked by her in-person.

“That experience alone I have never had before,” Jirak explained. “Usually a person regains their pulse and then they’re transferred within the ambulance to the hospital where they are given much more critical care. In this instance, I had a chance to speak with the person, which is the very first time that this has happened to me in the past 30 years of service. She was very appreciative of all the medical people that were there, and she thanked God for bringing her back to life.”

Beyond being grateful for the recognition and the award, Jirak added that he is extremely grateful for the young woman surviving and he wishes her well.

“I just want to emphasize to the community that I am amongst, in my opinion, an elite group of people here at our police department,” Jirak said. “We’re here to serve the community in any circumstance, life or death, helping at any call for service. This is just one small piece of the pie of what this police department does for this community, and I just want the public to know that they can rely on us to take care of them.”