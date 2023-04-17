The staff at the Muscatine Police Department, in partnership with Muscatine Community College (MCC), will once again offer all Muscatine High School students a chance to explore the career of law enforcement this summer.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 5-9, the Muscatine Police Department will hold its Junior Police Academy. Taught by professional law enforcement with a wide range of experience, participants in this free program will get to learn more about every aspect of the job.

Assistant Police Chief Steve Snider said the idea for the Junior Police Academy was originally suggested by MCC President Dr. Naomi DeWinter, who offered the use of the college’s facilities during the academy.

“We originally started the JPA in 2019 and had a lot of positive feedback from the attendees,” Snider said. “Unfortunately, the pandemic struck and we went a couple of years without holding another one. When we hosted last year's academy the attendance almost doubled.”

In addition to the obvious interest in the academy and its success with students, Snider noted that MCC now has its own criminal justice program, which has its own on-site classrooms.

“We are looking forward to enhancing the JPA experience through the use of this new facility,” he continued. "Our goal is to make the academy an annual experience and help spark interest in a younger generation about pursuing a career in law enforcement.”

Some of the lessons and activities the academy will focus on are OWI processing and standardized field sobriety testing, patrol tactics, Muscatine special operations, crime scene investigation, K-9 operations, accident investigation, evidence collection, medical training and defensive tactics.

Additionally, participants will go through physical conditioning in order to get a better idea about the type of physical training officers have to go through. Lunch will also be provided through the program. At the end of the program, the top students will have the opportunity to earn either a $500 scholarship from the Muscatine Police Officers Association or a $500 scholarship from MCC.

Those interested in the program should note that while the deadline to apply is May 1, space in the program is limited with preference being given to junior and senior students. To register for the program, visit www.eicc.edu/jrpolice.