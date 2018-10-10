Try 1 month for 99¢

Muscatine Police Department will hold self-defense workshops for women and girls in November at the Muscatine Community Y.

The following workshops will be offered:

  • Girls 10-13 years old with a parent or guardian, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13.
  • Adult women at least 18 years old, 6:45-8:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15.
  • Girls at least 14 years old with a parent or guardian, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 17. 

The workshops will cover safety and basic self-defense techniques through discussion and practice, a news release read.

A parent or guardian must accompany and participate with girls registered in the workshops. Participants 18 years old and older who are not YMCA members must bring a photo ID to check in.

Openings are still available for the October sessions.

The program is free, but space is limited. Participants must pre-register with the Muscatine Community Y.

For more information or to register, contact the Muscatine Community Y at 563-263-9996.

