Muscatine Police partners with Musser Library to create new summer video series

“It was really Betty that said ‘hey, let’s start a series where kids and adults could get a better understanding of law enforcement here’,” Pena explained, “Since I was the one that asked, Betty was hopeful that I would be the one to host it, and of course as soon as they asked there was no hesitation on me doing this since it was right in my wheelhouse and I feel like it helps me engage with the community more than I already do.”

Although in-person programming has since resumed at the Musser Public Library, the videos have already been shot and edited, so they will still be used. Collins, however, said that she views it more as a plus rather than a detriment.

“In some ways, it being video adds more to it than what we could do in-person, because we were also able to film additional interviews with the officers and ask them about when they first wanted to become police officers… and add in the extra bells and whistles that we’re able to do because we now have more experience with our video programs,” Collins explained.

In the first episode of the series, Pena talked about the equipment that she and other officers used while on the job, such as their duty belts, Taser, bullets, handcuffs, radio, body camera and gun. Then Officer Nicole Blum shared a bit about herself and then read a book on policing called “Police Cars”.