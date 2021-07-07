Muscatine Police partners with Musser Library to create new summer video series

MUSCATINE – This week, the Musser Public Library in coordination with the Muscatine Police Department began a new series, “A Book and a Badge”, starring the city’s local officers.
The program, which will be six episodes long, will be hosted by Officer Whitni Pena and will feature six other officers who will read stories and explain their role in the community, along with highlighting the different jobs and parts of the department, such as the K-9 officers.
“There’s a history of the police helping us with story time for several years now,” Youth Services Manager Betty Collins said, “They would periodically come and either attend our programs or be readers at a story time, and it would give our guests an opportunity to have a library-centered experience with a police officer while also allowing the officers to get to know the community in a different setting. So, we saw it as mutually beneficial for all of us.”
Collins then explained that in the spring of this year, the library was approached by Officer Pena who asked if she and the other officers could be story time readers once again. At the time, this wasn’t possible due to the pandemic guidelines and the lack of in-person programming being done at the library, so an alternative approach was taken.
“(The series) started as a continuation of what we had done before in-person,” Collins said, “But because we couldn’t have them in-person, we set up a video series.”
“It was really Betty that said ‘hey, let’s start a series where kids and adults could get a better understanding of law enforcement here’,” Pena explained, “Since I was the one that asked, Betty was hopeful that I would be the one to host it, and of course as soon as they asked there was no hesitation on me doing this since it was right in my wheelhouse and I feel like it helps me engage with the community more than I already do.”
Although in-person programming has since resumed at the Musser Public Library, the videos have already been shot and edited, so they will still be used. Collins, however, said that she views it more as a plus rather than a detriment.
“In some ways, it being video adds more to it than what we could do in-person, because we were also able to film additional interviews with the officers and ask them about when they first wanted to become police officers… and add in the extra bells and whistles that we’re able to do because we now have more experience with our video programs,” Collins explained.
In the first episode of the series, Pena talked about the equipment that she and other officers used while on the job, such as their duty belts, Taser, bullets, handcuffs, radio, body camera and gun. Then Officer Nicole Blum shared a bit about herself and then read a book on policing called “Police Cars”.
“I think within our police department, we’re always striving to figure out how we can better our community involvement. A lot of people might wonder what’s in our squad car and what we carry, but they’ll never get the chance to ask, so we just thought making this series would let people know that we are approachable and human just like you,” Pena said.
Pena added that she was thankful to the Musser Public Library staff for their partnership and especially to the library’s Videographer Chad Yocum who had worked so hard to put the series together.
“It was important for (the library) to continue this relationship with the police because they’re an important part of our community and we feel they play a special role that makes us very happy that they want to partner with us. What I hope that children really take from this video series is that even police officers read books and enjoy the library,” Collins said.
“A Book and a Badge” will be a weekly series, and each new episode can be found on the Musser Public Library Facebook page. Later on in the summer, library patrons can look forward to another six-episode series called “Campfire Stories”, which will feature guests sharing their camping experiences and camp-related stories.